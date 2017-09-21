MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 21, 2017) - Intema Solutions Inc. ("Intema" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:ITM) launched Canvas™, a graphic editing tool fully integrated within eFlyerMaker and unveiled a revised version of eFlyerMaker, bringing it up to the highest standards of evolving needs of email marketers.

Canvas™ is a built-in graphic editing tool packed with many features to fully customize user's newsletters. It is the most advanced user-friendly and professional like design tool available right within the email software. With Canvas™ eFlyerMaker users can be more productive and more intuitive than ever and can launch a campaign directly from Canvas™. Customers have expressed the needs to create content both written and visual without ever having to exit eFlyerMaker.

This new graphic editing tool comes with a selection of 140 fonts, the largest selection available in email marketing software on the market and three different editor modes; Drag&Drop, Classic WYSIWYG, and basic HTML.

The revision of eFlyerMaker brings more features to build email content faster, easier and more responsive. It does have a number of features previously absent and brings the software up to unreached standards by competing applications.

A new segmentation tool was added; behavioral segmentation allows marketers to be even more select on who received the emails sent through the app. It allows segments to be based on certain pre-defined activities by the subscribers automatically. Adding this segmentation tool to the already integrated Artificial Intelligence MatcherAnalytics predictive functionality offers marketers the most advanced and modern marketing application for relevant and engaging communication with subscribers.

The revision of eFlyerMaker and the integration of Canvas™ "reaffirms our commitment to the online marketing community and it is also a guarantee that we remain on the lookout for the new needs of customers" said Sebastien Plourde CTO.

Intema intends to launch an intensive "Inbound" marketing campaign to increase the number of users and paying customers. The company focuses on financing marketing through private placement and revenues generated by medium and larger size accounts.

About INTEMA SOLUTIONS Inc.

INTEMA's mission is to integrate technologies to marketing. The company develops technologies for marketing and services related to predictive marketing, relationship marketing and database marketing. Since its inception, INTEMA has dedicated its efforts to deliver key solutions to the marketing industry.

For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com and our product websites eflyermaker.com and matcheranalytics.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined on policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.