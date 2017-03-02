Intema launches version 2 of eFlyerMaker with more than 200 features

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Intema Solutions Inc. ("Intema" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:ITM) has unveiled a completely new version of eFlyerMaker. This up-date of the software brings it above the standards of new evolving needs of email marketers. The new release has more features, is faster, more responsive and supportive of new online website software.

Version 2 of eFlyerMaker has a number of features that were previously absent and brings the software up to unreached standards by competing applications. A new segmentation tool was added; behavioral segmentation allows marketers to be even more select on who received the emails sent through the app. It allows segments to be based on certain pre-defined activities by the subscribers automatically. Adding this segmentation tool to the already integrated MatcherAnalytics predictive functionality offers marketers the most advanced and modern marketing application for relevant and engaging communications with subscribers.

Along with version 2 of eFlyerMaker comes a new form API for PrestaShop, one of the most popular online shopping cart software with a very strong community of users. Programmers consider PrestaShop as one of the best ecommerce software.

eFlyerMaker now has a total of 200 different and distinct functionalities.

Intema has also begun to develop a light version of the MatcherAnalytics tool. This version will lighten some of the heavy set-up elements in order to meet the needs of smaller businesses. Intema expects to be ready to distribute this light version in the third quarter of 2017.

"This new release reaffirms our commitment to the online marketing community, the launch of which ensures we can continue to support marketers in the years to come" said Sebastien Plourde CIO, INTEMA.

About INTEMA SOLUTIONS Inc. INTEMA's mission is to integrate technologies to marketing. The company develops technologies for marketing and services related to predictive marketing, relationship marketing and database marketing. Since its inception, INTEMA has dedicated its efforts to deliver key solutions to the marketing industry. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com and our product websites eflyermaker.com and matcheranalytics.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined on policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.