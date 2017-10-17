INTEMA Names Luc Guay as New Senior Vice-President

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 17, 2017) - Intema Solutions Inc. ("Intema" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:ITM) announces a new Senior Vice-President in charge of corporate development.

Today, the company named Luc Guay as senior vice-president, where he will be in charge of corporate development for all brands including the Artificial Intelligence MatcherAnalytics and eFlyerMaker, the email marketing platform used in 84 countries throughout the world.

Luc joins INTEMA from the consulting firm LGi Group Inc., where he served as executive Vice-President. During his career, he also served as President of BCBGMAXAZRIA Canada and at Dassault Systems Canada (DASTY:US), the 3D virtual experience software where he acted as Chief Finance and Administration. Luc also served as Board member for Chlorophylle and Société de transport de Laval (STL).

"I am really excited to have been appointed in this new role and look forward to working with all of Intema's team members. Intema's email marketing software eFlyerMaker and Artificial Intelligence MatcherAnalytics are two really advanced technologies that can greatly improves ROI for all marketing campaigns" said Luc Guay.

"We are proud to have Luc join our team; his past experience and his network will take us on markets where we were absent. Luc comes to us with an impressive list of contacts that will carry our brands to a new level." said Roger Plourde, president of INTEMA Solutions Inc.

About INTEMA SOLUTIONS Inc.

Intema's mission is to integrate technologies to marketing. The company develops technologies for marketing and services related to predictive marketing, relationship marketing and database marketing. Since its inception, INTEMA has dedicated its efforts to deliver key solutions to the marketing industry. Amongst its clients are companies of all sizes in North America. For more information, please visit our website at www.intema.com