Inter Pipeline Announces Annual Meeting and First Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSX:IPL) will announce its first quarter 2017 financial and operating results on May 8, 2017. A conference call and webcast have been scheduled for May 9 at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) for interested shareholders, analysts and media representatives.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-413-0863 or 216-562-0455. The conference ID is 93362888. A replay of the conference call will be available until May 19, 2017 by calling 1-800-585-8367. The code for the replay is 93362888.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Inter Pipeline will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. MT (4:00 p.m. ET) at the Metropolitan Conference Centre, 333 4th Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alberta.

A live webcast of both the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the first quarter 2017 conference call will be accessible on Inter Pipeline's website. Following the events, a replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days.

Inter Pipeline Ltd.

Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation, natural gas liquids processing and bulk liquid storage business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and Europe. Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL. www.interpipeline.com