Inter-Rock Announces Full Year 2016 Financial Results

April 28, 2017 16:47 ET
TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Inter-Rock Minerals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: IRO) ("Inter-Rock" or the "Company") today announces its full year 2016 operational and financial results. All amounts in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
2016 HIGHLIGHTS
Dr. Michael Crombie, CEO, commented, "2016 was a transitional year for Inter-Rock with the purchase of Papillon. Papillon will more than triple Inter-Rock's consolidated revenues, which are currently forecast to approach $35 million annually. Our aim is to expand the geographic reach of Papillon's specialty dairy feed products in the United States while continuing with our program of developing new products." Dr. Crombie further stated that, "with the completion of the mill refurbishment program and purchase of new crushing equipment at our Mill Creek operation we are targeting an increase in dolomite sales to the glass industry. Now that our significant capital expenditure program at Mill Creek has been completed and with improving performance at Papillon, our focus will be on debt reduction."
ABOUT INTER-ROCK
Inter-Rock owns three operating businesses: MIN-AD, Inc. ("MIN-AD"), Mill Creek Dolomite LLC ("Mill Creek") and Papillon Agricultural LLC ("Papillon"). MIN-AD and Mill Creek are engaged in the production and marketing of high purity dolomite, primarily to the animal feed and glass industries in the United States. Papillon is a US based marketer and distributor of toll manufactured premium dairy feed ingredients. Inter-Rock's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "IRO".
Inter-Rock Minerals Inc.416-367-3004500 - 2 Toronto StreetToronto, OntarioM5C 2B6
