Interactions Executives Headline Speaking Sessions at SpeechTEK 2017

Thought Leaders to Discuss the Evolving Roles of Intelligent Virtual Assistants, Machine Learning, Speech Technologies and More in Customer Care

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Interactions, LLC, a leading provider of Intelligent Virtual Assistants for enterprise customer care, today announced it will have a major presence at SpeechTEK 2017, the smart customer interactions event. Interactions executives will lead several speaking sessions at the event, taking place April 24-26 at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park in Washington, D.C.

Interactions sessions include:

"Hey Siri, Should I Have My Own Branded Intelligent Assistant?"

Monday, April 24, 2:15-3:00 p.m.

Phil Gray, EVP of business development and strategy, will explore major trends in intelligent assistants (IA), how the market is maturing, what goes into creating an IA and more.

"Chat Is the Failure of Digital Self-Service"

Monday, April 24, 3:15-4:00 p.m.

Mary McKenna, director of product management, will highlight the unique opportunity enterprises have with chat as a conversational interface for self-service in assisting the customer journey.

"Solution Sessions - Interactions"

Monday, April 24, 4:15-5:00 p.m.

Phil Gray, EVP of business development and strategy, will discuss deploying an Intelligent Virtual Assistant across a dynamic and diverse customer base. Data points from Interactions proprietary research on customer experience and customer effort will be highlighted.

"Keynote Panel - The Way Forward: Keeping Speech in the Conversation"

Tuesday, April 25, 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Jay Wilpon, senior vice president of natural language research, will join panelists from Cognitive Code, LUI News and [24]7 in a discussion on the contrasting views around speech technology in conversational commerce.

"Deep Neural Networks in Speech Recognition"

Wednesday, April 26, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

David Thomson, vice president of speech research, will lead a tutorial on recent advances in machine learning with a focus on deep neural networks for speech recognition and natural language processing using demonstrations and hands-on exercises.

For more information, stop by Interactions booth #101 at SpeechTEK 2017 or visit the website here.

About Interactions

Interactions provides Intelligent Virtual Assistants that seamlessly combine artificial intelligence and human understanding to enable businesses and consumers to engage in productive conversations. With flexible products and solutions designed to meet the growing demand for unified, multichannel customer care, Interactions is delivering significant cost savings and unprecedented customer experience for some of the largest brands in the world. Founded in 2004, Interactions is headquartered in Franklin, Massachusetts with additional offices in Indiana, New Jersey and New York. For more information, visit www.interactions.com.