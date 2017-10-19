Interactions Signs Kiwi.com, Bringing Intelligent Customer Care to Travelers Around the World

Deal with One of the World's Fastest Growing Companies Establishes International Footprint for Interactions

FRANKLIN, MA--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - Interactions, LLC, a leading provider of Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs) for enterprise customer care, today announced that Kiwi.com, the flight search engine that makes travelling simple and accessible to everyone, will deploy the IVA solutions to make it easier and more efficient for busy travelers to manage airline bookings around the world. With this news, Interactions establishes a major footprint in Europe.

Kiwi.com helps travelers figure out where they can fly within their budget by using its unique Virtual Interlining technology that allows customers to combine flights from non-cooperating airlines onto a single itinerary. With more than 50,000,000 daily search queries, 2,000,000 bookings per year and 225,000 price updates per minute, Kiwi.com is one of the world's fastest-growing companies. This insatiable demand comes from customers located throughout the world who appreciate the fact that Kiwi.com is airline agnostic and truly has customers' best interests at heart. As a result, Kiwi.com needed a scalable customer service solution that could respond to their needs, regardless of their accent.

Enter Interactions. Interactions IVAs combine artificial intelligence with human understanding to deliver the best possible interactions between companies and customers. This means customers can communicate naturally with the IVA to efficiently complete tasks that traditionally require agents. Interactions will help Kiwi.com customers with any transactions after they book a flight -- from changing seats to adding bags, or even adding a pet-companion to an adventure.

"As consumers around the world realize that their travel and adventure goals are within reach, growth at Kiwi.com has exploded," said Stephen Davis, CMO, Kiwi.com. "Our vision is to make travelling simple and accessible to everyone. Interactions unique IVA solution means that we can support our customers, stay on-brand, not worry about miscommunications from accents and give them an incredibly accurate customer experience as we meet their travel requests."

With this news, Interactions also establishes an international expansion. Interactions recently opened its EMEA headquarters at 2 Eastbourne Terrace in the Paddington section of London to serve a diverse group of enterprise companies across industries including Communications, Finance and Banking, Healthcare, Insurance, Retail, Technology, Travel and Hospitality, Utilities and more.

"Interactions is uniquely equipped to help Kiwi.com continue its enormous growth path while delivering amazing support around the clock and around the world," said Mike Iacobucci, CEO, Interactions. "As Interactions establishes its footprint in the market, we look to help a diverse set of enterprise organizations, across industries, make their customer experience a competitive differentiator."

For more information on Interactions and its IVA solutions, visit: www.interactions.com/solutions.

About Interactions

Interactions provides Intelligent Virtual Assistants that seamlessly combine artificial intelligence and human understanding to enable businesses and consumers to engage in productive conversations. With flexible products and solutions designed to meet the growing demand for unified, multichannel customer care, Interactions is delivering significant cost savings and unprecedented customer experience for some of the largest brands in the world. Founded in 2004, Interactions is headquartered in Franklin, Massachusetts with additional offices in Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and London. For more information, visit www.interactions.com

About Kiwi.com

Kiwi.com was set up by CEO Oliver Dlouhy in 2012 in order to provide great value flight itineraries and combinations, with sites serving global customers with 24/7 support. The company sees over 50 million flight searches daily and employs over 1400 people.

The site makes air travel affordable and easy, allowing consumers to book individual flights to complete flight itineraries across multiple airlines, both low cost and full-service carriers in a straightforward and cost-effective way.

Kiwi.com issues boarding passes directly to customers, and offers an unrivalled guarantee which protects customers from flight delays, cancellations and scheduling changes.