Interana Appoints Aditya Vempaty as its Vice President of Marketing

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 11, 2017) - Interana, the leader in behavioral analytics for the digital economy, today announced Aditya Vempaty has joined as Vice President of Marketing. With more than a decade of engineering, marketing and sales experience in enterprise tech, big data and analytics, Vempaty will play a major role in expanding awareness of Interana and the value behavioral analytics brings to digital businesses. Building on eight consecutive quarters of revenue growth, he will lead the expansion of marketing and communications initiatives for the company.

"As we looked to expand our executive team, it was evident that we needed a marketing veteran who not only had experience leading major marketing efforts at fast-growing companies, but also had a deep understanding of the new capabilities behavioral analytics brings to support digital businesses," said Ann Johnson, CEO and Co-founder at Interana. "Aditya's experience both as a marketing professional and as an engineer at top Silicon Valley companies makes him a great addition to our team as we enter our next stage of growth."

Vempaty joins Interana from mobile analytics company Amplitude, where he led the company's marketing efforts following its launch from stealth. During his time at Amplitude, as well as Coho Data and Nutanix, he leveraged his technical background as an engineer in enterprise storage, server virtualization and networking to create compelling content that drove customer acquisition, revenue growth and industry recognition.

"This is an exciting time in our industry, because data democratization is truly beginning to shape business outcomes. It's becoming easier for anyone within an organization to unlock patterns in user and device behaviors and use them to positively impact the business," said Vempaty. "Interana is leading that transformation with its unique technology solution. I'm excited to build on the strong foundation already in place and pick up the pace of growth alongside a highly talented team."

Fueled by technology advances and expansion in mobile, cloud, IoT and AI technology, among other digital services, behavioral analytics is a critical capability for any organization. Today's digital businesses require employees -- from product, sales and support, to marketing and editorial -- to increasingly leverage insights from data to drive decisions. Without the ability to easily perform direct exploratory analysis to discover emergent behaviors in data, organizations cannot act or shift direction to have a meaningful impact on business. Interana allows interactive iteration over complex behavioral questions across all event data, without the need to write code or wait on data teams to serve up insights.

"During my time working for different big data and analytics companies, it became clear to me that there is a limit to what BI and click-stream analytics solutions can do and how much that market can grow," said Vempaty. "Interana is uniquely different. It's a truly interactive and flexible behavioral analytics product that delivers on the actionable insights businesses crave from their data. The company also has a clear vision for how to continually innovate and adapt to changing needs. This has allowed it to break through the noise in the $122B analytics market(1) -- and why I ultimately believe that it will continue to grow at an unprecedented pace."

About Interana

Interana empowers users across digital economy businesses such as Microsoft, Tinder, Sonos and Imgur in roles from product, growth, marketing, UX, sales, support and content to routinely and interactively explore real behavior to inform everything they do. Interana is all in one software that replays massive volumes of events across large populations of actors to answer virtually any behavioral question through an interactive visual interface married to a blindingly fast, scalable and distributed proprietary back end.

(1) Source: IDC Worldwide Semiannual Big Data and Analytics Spending Guide, http://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=IDC_P33195