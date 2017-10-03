Interana CTO and Founder Joins Computer History Museum Board of Trustees

Bobby Johnson Joins Esteemed Team of Tech Innovators at World's Leading Institution Exploring Technology's Impact on Society

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - Interana, the leader in interactive behavioral analytics, today announced CTO and co-founder Bobby Johnson has joined the Board of Trustees of the Computer History Museum (CHM), the world's leading institution exploring the history of computing and its ongoing impact on society. Johnson joins fellow trustees from Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Sandisk, Intuit, Accenture, Stanford University and Cisco.

"Bobby is a recognized pioneer in the software industry, and supports our belief that our history shapes our future," said Len Shustek, the Museum's board chairman. "Each board member brings distinct talents to the table. Bobby's deep technology background and business acumen will be a valuable complement to the group of trustees at CHM."

Johnson's decision to join the Board stems from an interest in the rapid development of technologies that significantly impact our day-to-day lives, our communities and the world itself. Following a lengthy tenure at Facebook, during which Bobby and his team built systems that allowed Facebook to scale from a million to a billion users, including Scribe, Haystack, Hive and Cassandra, Bobby cofounded Interana to liberate insights from data to everyone in an organization.

"As someone who has devoted much of my life to technology, I have always been interested in the way innovation has happened over the course of history. Helping preserve that history by joining the Computer History Museum is something I look forward to," said Johnson. "The technology industry, particularly in Silicon Valley, drives innovation in every corner of the world, and I am enthusiastic to help showcase that at the museum. CHM is an important way to chronicle how far we've come and a testament to how much we can still grow."

About the Computer History Museum

The Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, is a nonprofit organization with a four-decade history as the world's leading institution exploring the history of computing and its ongoing impact on society. The Museum is dedicated to the preservation and celebration of computer history and is home to the largest international collection of computing artifacts in the world, encompassing computer hardware, software, documentation, ephemera, photographs, and moving images.

About Interana

Global businesses like Bing, Reddit, and Comcast use Interana's behavioral analytics software to explore how people and things interact with their digital service. Interana's powerful backend database and visual, collaborative interface let everyone -- from product and data to customer success -- ask any question, get behavioral insights in seconds, and make data-informed decisions on the fly. Start exploring today by signing up for Interana's public demo, or learn more by visiting www.interana.com.