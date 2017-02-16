Intercom Secures Customer Communications Through Bugcrowd Bug Bounty Program

Intercom to offer up to $1,500 per vulnerability

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - Intercom, the customer messaging platform, today launched a public bug bounty program with Bugcrowd, the leader in crowdsourced security testing. Building on the success of its private program, Intercom is now launching a public bug bounty program to leverage the full scope of Bugcrowd's curated crowd of 50,000 cybersecurity researchers to help implement a secure development lifecycle and protect customer data.

Intercom's public bug bounty program will issue monetary rewards of up to $1,500 per vulnerability identified, depending on impact and severity. The scope includes anything that relates to Intercom's main application functionality and their iOS and Android SDKs. Intercom believes that the program is one of the best ways to address and stay on top of the latest cybersecurity challenges.

"Intercom's business relies on customer trust. To keep this trust we need to use the best tools available to keep our customers' data secure," said Thibault Candebat, Information Security Manager, Intercom. "Our private bug bounty program with Bugcrowd allowed us to tap into the creativity and abilities of hundreds of security researchers to find and report the most complex bugs -- the ones vulnerability scanners just can't uncover. Now we're expanding our program for access to a bigger pool of researchers to improve our ability to find and fix vulnerabilities."

Bugcrowd connects organizations with a global network of tens of thousands of security researchers to identify vulnerabilities quicker and allow organizations to remediate issues before the adversaries can take advantage of them. Over the last four years, hundreds of organizations have harnessed Bugcrowd's curated crowd, simple-to- use platform and deep program expertise to improve their security. By building this security expertise into the design, support and management of bug bounty programs, Bugcrowd ensures that organizations at all stages of security maturity realize real value from crowdsourced testing.

"Bug bounty adoption has taken off in the last year as it's become clear that they are not only an asset to organizations, they are vital to the security of businesses," said Casey Ellis, CEO and founder of Bugcrowd. "Just as clear is the need for a trusted, experienced partner to ensure the success of these bounty programs. We are thrilled to partner with Intercom to help enable secure communications for their customers."

To learn more about Intercom's public bug bounty program or to participate, visit https://bugcrowd.com/intercom.

