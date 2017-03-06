The Interface Financial Group and Apex Analytix Have Entered Into an Agreement to Provide an Off-Balance-Sheet Early Payment Solution for Apex Customers and Their Suppliers

BETHESDA, MD--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Apex Analytix, the leading provider of intelligent, hyper-connected software and services for AP Recovery Audit, Overpayment Prevention, and Supplier Portal to the Global 1000, and The Interface Financial Group (IFG), one of the largest alternative finance sources for businesses which operates a digital invoice finance marketplace platform, have signed an agreement to deliver a global, third-party funded, off-balance-sheet early payment solution to the suppliers of Apex Analytix's customers -- a much needed solution, especially with small and middle market suppliers.

IFG's 100% digital invoice discounting solution, based on IFG's proprietary fast data and credit decision engines, as well as auto-invest system for IFG's institutional investors, will be available to suppliers through the Apex Analytix FirstStrike™ Supplier Portal to support flexible funding requirements.

Steve Yurko, CEO of Apex Analytix, commented, "We have entered into this collaboration with IFG to add flexibility to our customers to meet their own working capital objectives, as well as those of their suppliers. The solution delivers multicurrency early payments to suppliers, while allowing customers to hold onto their own cash. Our goal was to find a partner who could not only bring a global fund sourcing capability, but could also provide fully-automated, real-time approval functionality that could be seamlessly integrated with our Supplier Portal. We see in IFG a partner that can help us to quickly bring this expanded capability to our portal customers."

George Shapiro, CEO and Chairman of The Interface Financial Group (IFG), said: "We are very excited to enter into the partnership with Apex, and looking forward to bringing proprietary digital early payment solution to the global market."

About Apex Analytix (https://www.apexanalytix.com)

APEX Analytix is the world's number one provider of AP Recovery Audit Services, AP Audit & Overpayment Prevention Software, and Supplier Portal Software for a hyper-optimized and compliant P2P. APEX Analytix protects $2.6 trillion in spend, annually, for Global 1000 clients in over 100 countries on 6 continents, and is fluent in languages covering 98% of global trade. For more information about the organization's products and services, visit www.apexanalytix.com. Apex Analytix is safeguarding global disbursements with software and audit solutions platform

About The Interface Financial Group (https://www.interfacefinancial.com)

The Interface Financial Group (IFG) is one of North America's largest alternative funding source for SME's, providing all types of digital invoice finance through its invoice finance marketplace platform. The company serves clients in more than 30 industries in the United States, Canada, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, UK, Ireland, Mexico and South Africa and offers cross-border transaction facilities. With more than 150 offices and over 45 years of experience, IFG provides innovative funding services and solutions.