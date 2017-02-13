Interface Masters Technologies Announces Tahoe 8800 Series Embedded ARM Appliances

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Interface Masters Technologies, an industry leader in innovative networking solutions, today announced its new Tahoe 8800 Series of Embedded Appliances. Tahoe 8818, Tahoe 8820, Tahoe 8822 and Tahoe 8824 are all based on Cavium OCTEON TX™ 64-bit ARM®-based SOC family. These Embedded Networking Appliances offer turnkey functionality for OEMs addressing the Data Analytics, Network Security and WAN optimization markets.

"Interface Masters is proud to partner with Cavium in introducing this new product line for OEMs and sophisticated end users in support of the fast growing network security market," said Ben Askarinam, Interface Masters CEO. "Interface Masters has been a long term partner with Cavium and these embedded ARM appliances continue our dedication to this market."

"We are delighted to support Interface Masters new Embedded Appliance product offerings, utilizing our latest OCTEON TX® CN81XX and 83XX SoC products. The Cavium 64-bit ARMv8 technology with patented HW acceleration enables partners like Interface Masters to create products providing high networking performance, enterprise-class security features and rich software eco-system," said Venkat Sundaresan, Director of Product Line Marketing, Cavium, Inc.

Supported applications include:

Network Security Appliance and offloads

NFV (Network Function Virtualization)

SDN (Software Defined Networks)

SSL/IPSec offload processing

3G / 4G / LTE Gateways

UTM (Unified Threat Management)

IDS (Intrusion Detection Systems)

IPS (Intrusion Prevention System)

DLP (Data Loss Prevention)

WAN Optimization

ADC (Application Delivery Controllers)

Wireless Controllers

Load Balancers

About Interface Masters

Interface Masters Technologies is a leading provider of high speed embedded networking products. We develop and manufacture networking / embedded appliances, smart NICs, server adapter cards with high port density networking offload and bypass functionality for 1G, 10G, 25G, 40G. 50G and 100G markets. For over 20 years, Interface Masters Technologies has been providing innovative networking solutions with customization services to OEMs, Fortune 100 and startup companies. Our headquarters are located in San Jose, California. We design and manufacture all of our products in the United States.

For more information about Interface Masters Technologies, visit: http://www.interfacemasters.com

For more information about Tahoe 8800 series visit: http://www.interfacemasters.com/products/appliances/embedded/arm