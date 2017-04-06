Interfor Files Updated Annual Report

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX:IFP) has today filed an updated Annual Report on SEDAR to correct certain publishing and typographical issues that were identified in the previous version. The Company's 2016 Consolidated Financial Statements (financial statements) and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) filings are correct in all respects and remain unchanged. The issues arose from the process of compiling these documents into the Annual Report. In particular, the updated Annual Report reflects changes to a paragraph in the MD&A titled Balance Sheet and the following items in the financial statements: (i) operating earnings (loss) before restructuring costs; (ii) restructuring costs; (iii) total items that are or may be recycled to net earnings (loss); and (iv) note 26(d)(ii). The result of these changes is that the updated Annual Report conforms with the Company's filed 2016 financial statements and MD&A.

