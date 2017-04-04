Interfor to Announce First Quarter Results on May 4, 2017

April 04, 2017 20:31 ET
Analyst Conference Call - 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Friday, May 5, 2017
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX:IFP) will release its first quarter financial results on May 4, 2017. Information related to Interfor's first quarter financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors.
The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Friday, May 5, 2017. It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is:
1-866-233-4795
The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion. The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-888-203-1112, Passcode 4485904 and it will be available until June 4, 2017.
ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit the website at www.interfor.com.
John A. HorningExecutive Vice Presidentand Chief Financial Officer(604) 689-6829
See all RSS Newsfeeds