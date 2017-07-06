Interfor to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 3, 2017

Analyst Conference Call - 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Friday, August 4, 2017

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - July 6, 2017) - INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX:IFP) will release its second quarter financial results on August 3, 2017. Information related to Interfor's second quarter financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors.

The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Friday, August 4, 2017. It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is:

1-866-233-4795

The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion. The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-888-203-1112, Passcode 1493113 and it will be available until September 3, 2017.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit the website at www.interfor.com.