SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Druva, the leader in cloud data protection and information management, today announced that Intergraph®, the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities, has chosen Druva inSync to protect data across the company's roaming and mobile user base in Europe. The implementation provides users with protection for their critical data in the cloud, as well as the ability to recover data in a self-service manner when needed, instantly. By leveraging Druva's cloud-first platform to remove the complexity of data protection and the risk of data loss for their mobile users, Intergraph stays compliant with their global data protection requirements without the burden of new infrastructure.

Intergraph provides enterprise engineering software and geospatial solutions to companies around the world. The Intergraph team supports employees and locations across Europe, including a significant mobile workforce. To provide better support to the company's staff, the IT team at Intergraph investigated both cloud-based and on-premises data protection solutions. The team ultimately chose Druva inSync, a fully cloud-native solution, as the best product to meet the company's needs. The implementation initially covers 200 users spread across Europe, with plans to expand beyond that user group in coming months.

"When it comes to protecting data, we believe Druva's cloud-based repository provides the best solution for our roaming and travelling user base. The challenges related to data backup traditionally impact this group of users, as they carry a significant amount of data and are not frequently in the office. Druva's backup process runs unattended and in the background, which allows our users to be protected without interruption whenever Internet connectivity is available," commented Nico van der Werf, Director, Information Services EMEA at Intergraph. "The product just works: installation is easy and it does not impact user productivity during backups. Druva provides peace of mind for our mobile workforce and, therefore, to the overall company."

Intergraph's move to using cloud for its backup and recovery of data also benefits from highly efficient global deduplication. Based on current deduplication rates, Druva currently achieves a 53 percent reduction in storage volumes required alongside reduced costs to manage backup volumes.

"Moving to cloud-based data protection can reduce costs significantly for businesses of all sizes. However, the ease of use for both individual end users and for IT teams is more important, as this can reduce the costs for supporting control over files and information across the business. As more companies adopt a 'cloud first' approach to their IT, managing data can be a headache; Druva helps companies plan ahead around this issue and remove both cost and complexity from their information-management strategy," commented Rick Powles, Vice President EMEA at Druva.

For more details on how Druva supports companies in moving their data protection and information management to the cloud, visit here.

About Druva

Druva is the leader in cloud data protection and information management, leveraging the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to protect, preserve and discover information -- dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it.

Druva's award-winning solutions intelligently collect data, and unify backup, disaster recovery, archival and governance capabilities onto a single, optimized data set. As the industry's fastest growing data protection provider, Druva is trusted by over 4,000 global organizations and protects over 25 PB of data. Learn more at www.druva.com and join the conversation at www.twitter.com/druvainc.

About Intergraph Process, Power & Marine

Soon to be rebranded simply as Hexagon PPM, the Intergraph Process, Power & Marine division of Hexagon is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities.

Process, Power & Marine is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) (hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technology solutions that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial landscapes.