HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Intergraph announces the release of CADWorx® Structure 2017 R1, a fit-for-purpose solution for designing steel structures and modeling industrial plant buildings, pipe racks, offshore topsides and other structures for process, power and manufacturing facilities. This release adds the option to run on the AutoCAD® or BricsCAD® platform and provides new advanced capabilities that allow designers and engineers to cite the weight and center of gravity of objects to determine if they can be lifted and transported, export to a detailing tool or structural analysis program by using a CIS/2 file, place gusset plates and connect them to bracing to avoid routing objects through an area, and add openings to any structural object. The release also allows users to annotate structural objects to include a short and long description, part number and tag, material and member size and other details.

For more information about CADWorx Structure, visit http://ppm.intergraph.com/products/3d-product-family/cadworx. For more information on Intergraph CADWorx, visit http://www.intergraph.com/products/ppm/cadworx/. For information on Intergraph analysis products, visit http://www.intergraph.com/ppm/analysis.aspx. To access the Intergraph Technical User Forum (TUF) LinkedIn, visit ppm.intergraph.com/technical-user-forums.

About Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions

Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Intergraph Process, Power & Marine. It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx, for plant design; CAESAR II, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite and Visual Vessel Design, for pressure vessel analysis; TANK, for storage tank analysis; and GT STRUDL, for structural analysis.

Soon to be rebranded simply as Hexagon PPM, the Intergraph Process, Power & Marine division of Hexagon is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities.

Process, Power & Marine is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technologies that drive quality and productivity improvements across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications.

