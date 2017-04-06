HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Intergraph will host a webinar on April 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. CDT that will demonstrate new capabilities in CADWorx 2017 R1. This new release includes the most complete DWG file-based range of tools for effective plant design and offers unparalleled flexibility and collaboration, including the option to run on the AutoCAD® or BricsCAD® platform. Regardless of the CAD platform, CADWorx continues to provide 100% functionality and the user interface is similar in both platforms. The webinar leaders will be Dominik Hepp, Quality Assurance manager at Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions (Intergraph CAS), and Sonia Delgadillo, product owner for CADWorx fieldPipe at Intergraph CAS.

For more information about the webinar, visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/webinars---cadworx/. To register for the webinar, visit http://icas.intergraph.com/20170418-CADWorx-Plant-2017-R1-Webinar.

For more information on Intergraph CADWorx, visit http://www.intergraph.com/products/ppm/cadworx/. For information on Intergraph analysis products, visit http://www.intergraph.com/ppm/analysis.aspx.

About Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions

Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Intergraph Process, Power & Marine. It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx, for plant design; CAESAR II, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite and Visual Vessel Design, for pressure vessel analysis; TANK, for storage tank analysis; and GT STRUDL, for structural analysis.

Soon to be rebranded simply as Hexagon PPM, the Intergraph Process, Power & Marine division of Hexagon is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities.

Process, Power & Marine is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technologies that drive quality and productivity improvements across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications.

© 2017 Hexagon AB and/or its subsidiaries and affiliates. Intergraph is part of Hexagon. All rights reserved. Intergraph, the Intergraph logo, CADWorx, CAESAR II, PV Elite and GT STRUDL are registered trademarks, and TANK is a trademark, of Intergraph Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.