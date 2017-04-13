HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - Intergraph will host a CAESAR II webinar on April 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. CDT that will discuss the advantages of parallel drafting, engineering and high-definition scanning (HDS) and the benefits this provides for project engineers and business development managers. The webinar will demonstrate the interoperability of CADWorx & Analysis Solutions and Leica Geosystems applications that allow for the seamless transfer of information among drafting, engineering and HDS workflows. The webinar leader will be George Montgomery, application engineer at ECE Design.

For more information about the webinar, http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2017/04/caesar-ii-webinar-a-day-in-the-life.html.

To register for the webinar, visit http://icas.intergraph.com/20170425-CAESAR-Webinar.

For information on Intergraph analysis products, visit http://www.intergraph.com/ppm/analysis.aspx. For more information on Intergraph CAESAR II, visit http://www.coade.com/products/caesarii.

About Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions

Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Intergraph Process, Power & Marine. It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx, for plant design; CAESAR II, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite and Visual Vessel Design, for pressure vessel analysis; TANK, for storage tank analysis; and GT STRUDL, for structural analysis.

Soon to be rebranded simply as Hexagon PPM, the Intergraph Process, Power & Marine division of Hexagon is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities.

Process, Power & Marine is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technologies that drive quality and productivity improvements across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications.

