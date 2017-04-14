HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 14, 2017) - Intergraph will host a webinar on April 26, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. CDT that will demonstrate CADWorx Structure 2017 R1 new capabilities that include selection filters, modeling techniques for gusset plates, openings in structural members, and exporting to structural analysis packages. The webinar will discuss modeling techniques for skid design and industrial platforms and the sharing of model information between design and analysis disciplines for more efficient workflows. The webinar leader will be Aimee Ferguson, product owner for CADWorx Structure at Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions.

For more information about the webinar, http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2017/04/intergraph-webinar-whats-new-in-cadworx-structure-2017-r1.html. To register for the webinar, visit http://icas.intergraph.com/20170426-CADWorx-Structure-2017-R1-Webinar.

For more information on Intergraph CADWorx, visit http://www.intergraph.com/products/ppm/cadworx/. For information on Intergraph analysis products, visit http://www.intergraph.com/ppm/analysis.aspx.

About Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions

Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Intergraph Process, Power & Marine. It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx, for plant design; CAESAR II, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite and Visual Vessel Design, for pressure vessel analysis; TANK, for storage tank analysis; and GT STRUDL, for structural analysis.

Soon to be rebranded simply as Hexagon PPM, the Intergraph Process, Power & Marine division of Hexagon is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities.

Process, Power & Marine is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technologies that drive quality and productivity improvements across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications.

© 2017 Hexagon AB and/or its subsidiaries and affiliates. Intergraph is part of Hexagon. All rights reserved. Intergraph, the Intergraph logo, CADWorx, CAESAR II, PV Elite and GT STRUDL are registered trademarks, and TANK is a trademark, of Intergraph Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.