HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Intergraph will host a webinar on March 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. that will demonstrate how to use CAESAR II to predict a piping system's response to sudden changes in flow that cause pressure fluctuations and unbalanced forces and can lead to failed supports, overloaded equipment and components. Predicting these loads by hand can be impractical or even impossible. The webinar will discuss how CAESAR II performs water hammer evaluation by generating force-time data and using spectral and time-history analyses to predict how these loads will affect a piping system, helping ensure proper design. The webinar leader will be Jim Wilcox, president of CodeCAD Inc., a Global Network Partner for Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions.

For more information about the webinar, visit http://coade.typepad.com/coadeinsider/2017/02/caesar-webinar-20170323-water-hammer-evaluation.html. To register for the webinar, visit http://icas.intergraph.com/20170323-CAESAR-Water-Hammer.

For information on Intergraph analysis products, visit http://www.intergraph.com/ppm/analysis.aspx. For more information on Intergraph CAESAR II, visit http://www.coade.com/products/caesarii.

About Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions

Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Intergraph Process, Power & Marine. It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx, for plant design; CAESAR II, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite and Visual Vessel Design, for pressure vessel analysis; TANK, for storage tank analysis; and GT STRUDL, for structural analysis.

Soon to be rebranded simply as Hexagon PPM, the Intergraph Process, Power & Marine division of Hexagon is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities.

Process, Power & Marine is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B; hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technologies that drive quality and productivity improvements across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications.

© 2017 Hexagon AB and/or its subsidiaries and affiliates. Intergraph is part of Hexagon. All rights reserved. Intergraph, the Intergraph logo, CADWorx, CAESAR II, PV Elite and GT STRUDL are registered trademarks, and TANK is a trademark, of Intergraph Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.