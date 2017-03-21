Interim Commissioner of Official Languages Remains Confident CATSA Can Succeed in Meeting its Language Obligations

GATINEAU, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - An audit report released today by Interim Commissioner of Official Languages Ghislaine Saikaley says that the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) has the potential to succeed in meeting its official language obligations when it comes to communicating with the travelling public.

The Interim Commissioner recognized the importance CATSA places on ensuring that passengers travel in a secure environment and the challenges it has in terms of using third-party service providers and recruiting bilingual officers.

"CATSA has made numerous efforts to meet its language obligations. Our audit did reveal a number of shortcomings, however, in the provision of services of equal quality in both official languages," said the Interim Commissioner. "For example, we noted that screening officers do not always greet the travelling public in both official languages and that the services that are available are not always of equal quality in both official languages."

The audit report contains 15 recommendations to help CATSA address its shortcomings and improve the delivery of bilingual services to the public it serves.

The Interim Commissioner is satisfied with the measures and timelines proposed in CATSA's action plan for 10 of the 15 recommendations, generally satisfied with its proposals for 3 of the recommendations, and dissatisfied with its response for 2 of the recommendations.

"Our audit showed that CATSA's senior management is willing to improve services in both official languages," added Mrs. Saikaley. "Moreover, if CATSA fully implements all of the recommendations contained in my report, the availability and quality of services to the travelling public in both official languages will be greatly improved."

The audit report, which includes CATSA's action plan, is available on the Office of the Commissioner's website at www.officiallanguages.gc.ca.

