Interim members named to the Board of Directors of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 13, 2017) - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, today announced the interim appointments of Marie Campagna and André Juneau to the Board of Directors of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) for a period of up to one year.

As interim appointees to the board, they will provide strategic guidance and oversight to the organization on the administration for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

Ms. Campagna currently serves as the Vice President of Corporate Services at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, and Mr. Juneau is a fellow of the Queen's University Institute of Intergovernmental Relations and former deputy minister of Infrastructure Canada.

Quotes

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of both Marie Campagna and André Juneau as interim members of the Board of Directors for the WDBA. Their collective leadership experience and decision-making skills, along with their proven business and relationship building acumen will be tremendous assets to the WDBA."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts:

The WDBA is a not-for-profit Canadian Crown Corporation that manages the procurement process for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan. The WDBA Board of Directors is comprised of up to five members, including the President/Chief Executive Officer.

The new six-lane bridge will be an essential addition to the busiest Canada-U.S. commercial land border crossing. It will provide important benefits for residents of Windsor, Detroit and neighbouring communities by reducing commercial traffic on their streets and creating new economic opportunities in their communities.

In November 2016, the WDBA issued the Request for Proposals to three qualified bidders for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project. It is also overseeing important preparatory works on both sides of the border.

BACKGROUNDER

Interim members named to the Board of Directors of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority

Marie Campagna

Ms. Campagna has over 30 years of progressive experience in the public and private sectors. Her career has been rooted in finance and operational support and spanned many sectors including healthcare, automotive, logistics and pharmaceuticals.

She joined Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in 2012 and currently serves as the Vice President Corporate Services, New Business Development and Chief Financial Officer. In this role, she provides strategic leadership to Finance, Contract Management, Procurement, Information Technology, Strategy & Planning, New Business Development, Risk Management, Facilities and Hospitality Services.

Ms. Campagna holds a CPA (CMA) designation, a master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Windsor, and is a Fellow and life member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. In June 2015, she successfully completed the Directors Education Program and achieved her ICD.D designation.

Ms. Campagna has held a number of governance positions in a variety of organizations. Currently, she is the board chair of Utilismart Corp, vice chair of Transform Shared Services Organization and a board member of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce. Marie has also held many board and committee positions with Essex Power Corporation, CMA Ontario and CMA Canada over the past 20 years.

André Juneau

Mr. Juneau has significant experience in intergovernmental relations, infrastructure policy, government decision-making, and public-sector boards.

He is a fellow of the Queen's University Institute of Intergovernmental Relations of which he was the director from 2010 to 2013. He is also an advisor to the Forum of Federations.

In 2014-2015, he chaired the national board of the Institute of Public Administration of Canada.

From 2006 to 2009, he represented Canada and Morocco on the resident board of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in London. He was elected twice as chair of the board's steering group.

In 2002, he created the federal department of infrastructure of which he was the first deputy minister. In 2004, Infrastructure Canada was given the task of negotiating the transfer of a portion of the federal gas tax to municipalities. He personally led the discussions with Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Toronto and supervised the other discussions.

From 1975 to 1998, he held a series of positions in the Department of Finance, the Privy Council Office and served as a director general and an assistant deputy minister for policy on labour market issues, immigration and health. From 1999 to 2002 he was assistant deputy minister for intergovernmental operations and then deputy secretary to the Cabinet for operations at the Privy Council Office.

Mr. Juneau has an undergraduate degree in political science from the University of Ottawa and received a master's degree in urban affairs from the New School for Social Research in New York City.

He represented Canada on the executive board of the World Health Organization and he represented Health Canada on the board of the Canadian Institute for Health Information. He was also on the board of the Institute of Governance.

In 2012, he received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for services to Canadian municipalities.