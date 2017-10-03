International Barrier Receives Court Approval of Plan of Arrangement

VANCOUVER, BC and WATKINS, MN--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) - International Barrier Technology Inc. (the "Company") ( OTCQB : IBTGF) (TSX VENTURE: IBH) is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted final court approval of the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") between the Company, Louisiana-Pacific Canada Ltd. and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (collectively, "LP"). As previously announced by the Company, shareholder approval of the Arrangement was received at the special meeting of shareholders of the Company on September 28, 2017.

The Arrangement is expected to close on or about October 6, 2017, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions for a transaction of this nature. Upon completion of the Arrangement, the Company's shares will be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange and cease to be quoted on the OTCQB. Additional information concerning the Arrangement is available in the proxy statement and management information circular of the Company dated August 28, 2017 and available under the Company's profile on EDGAR and SEDAR.

About International Barrier Technology Inc.

International Barrier Technology Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary fire-resistant building materials branded as LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated OSB Sheathing and Blazeguard FR Deck Panel. The Company's award-winning fire-resistant wood panels use a patented, non-toxic, non-combustible coating with an extraordinary capability: it releases water in the heat of fire. The panels exceed "model" building code requirements in every targeted fire test and application, and are unique in combining properties that increase panel strength and minimize environmental and human impact. The Company's family of products provides customers a premium material choice, meeting an increasingly challenging combination of requirements in residential and commercial building construction. For more information please visit: www.intlbarrier.com.

About Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of quality engineered wood building materials including OSB, structural framing products, and exterior siding for use in residential, industrial and light commercial construction. From manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil, LP products are sold to builders and homeowners through building materials distributors and dealers and retail home centers. Founded in 1973, LP is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under LPX. For more information, visit www.lpcorp.com.

INTERNATIONAL BARRIER TECHNOLOGY INC.

Michael D. Huddy

President and Chief Executive Officer, Director

