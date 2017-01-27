International Business and Trade Law Lecture at The John Marshall Law School to Focus on Global Foreign Corrupt Practices Law

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - The Center for International Law at The John Marshall Law School in Chicago will host its 16th Annual Folsom Lecture on International Business and Trade Law today.

This year's lecture will discuss foreign corrupt practices law and how enforcement of the law has impacted global markets. Key issues such as compliance programs, the impact of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Convention on Combating Bribery, the UN Convention against Corruption and the British Bribery Act of 2010 will also be discussed.

The lecture will be led by Professor Ralph H. Folsom. Folsom is a professor at the University of San Diego School of Law who teaches antitrust law, international business, NAFTA, European Union Law and international trade law.

Professor Folsom is also an adjunct faculty member in John Marshall's LLM in International Business and Trade Law program, and serves on the Center's Advisory Board. Every spring, Professor Folsom or another noted academic or practitioner lectures on some aspect of international business and trade law. This lecture series was initiated in 2002. Previous lecture topics include "Free Trade vs World Trade," "Trading for National Security: U.S. Free Trade Agreements in the Middle East and North Africa," and "WTO Regulation of Bilateral Trade Agreements: A Reform Proposal."

