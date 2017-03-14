International Conference Spotlights Diverse Needs of Transgender Community for Families, Children, Professionals, and More

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) -

WHAT: This summer, with the issues of transgender and gender-diverse people continuing to make headlines around the country, and with the progress made on these fronts now in jeopardy under the new presidential administration, Gender Odyssey will hold its sixteenth annual international conference focused on the needs and interests of this population.

In response to increasing demand, the conference, to be held in August in Seattle, will expand to an additional two-day professional conference in Los Angeles, California, in late June. Gender Odyssey Professional will offer programming for medical caregivers, therapists, social workers, teachers, counselors, students, and others seeking to advance their understanding of gender diversity and transgender identities. Leading experts will offer sessions covering gender identity across the lifespan, on a broad range of issues including, but not limited to: gender-diverse children; how gender identity impacts immigration; family planning for transgender patients; and transgender elders.

The Seattle conference will also feature Gender Odyssey Family, an annual dedicated conference for families who are working to navigate the day-to-day realities of raising a gender-diverse or transgender child. As one of the only opportunities in the country to find valuable resources, information, and networking opportunities, Gender Odyssey Family provides real tools for families to support their child's self-discovery in regard to gender.

WHO: Transgender and gender-diverse people, their families, and professionals and students who seek to advance their understanding of this community.

Featured speakers and events will include:

At Gender Odyssey Professional Los Angeles: An evening networking mixer for professionals in attendance A State of the Movement panel, featuring: Kris Hayashi , executive director of the Transgender Law Center; Bamby Salcedo , Latina transgender speaker and activist; and additional speakers to be announced.



At Gender Odyssey Seattle: Dr. Rachel Levine , physician general for the state of Pennsylvania. Dr. Levine is the highest-ranking transgender official in state history, and one of the few transgender appointed officials in the country. A parenting panel featuring parents of transgender children, including Michelle Honda-Phillips, parent of a transgender daughter, Malisa, and daughter of former California Congressman Mike Honda. Diego Sanchez , director of policy at PFLAG. An out transgender man, Sanchez was formerly senior policy advisor to Congressman Barney Frank. Lei Ming , author of Life beyond My Body: A Transgender Journey to Manhood in China. Ming will speak about the struggles he faced growing up as transgender in rural China, and his journey becoming a man in a society that is closed-mouthed about men like him.



WHEN/WHERE:

Gender Odyssey Professional Los Angeles:

June 28-29, 2017

8:00 AM to 6:30 PM

Los Angeles Marriott Burbank

2500 N Hollywood Way

Burbank, CA 91505

Gender Odyssey Professional Seattle:

August 23-24, 2017

8:00 AM to 6:30 PM

Washington State Convention Center, 3rd Floor

705 Pike St.

Seattle, WA 98101

2017 Gender Odyssey and Gender Odyssey Family:

August 24-27, 2017

Washington State Convention Center

705 Pike St.

Seattle, WA 98101

REGISTER: To register, go to genderodyssey.org.

About Gender Odyssey

Gender Odyssey's conference programming is focused on the needs and interests of transgender and gender-diverse people from across North America and around the world. Gender Odyssey provides them with a place to gather together, learn from one another, and celebrate their growing communities. By creating a place for transgender and gender-diverse people to share their collective experience, Gender Odyssey's primary objective is to offer tools to navigate obstacles and provide pathways to individual and community empowerment.

Gender Odyssey's successful track record of continuous growth and innovative programming has inspired a very high attendee return rate as well as a solid reputation for thought-provoking, quality workshops.

Gender Odyssey is open to all. Anyone may attend regardless of gender identity or gender expression. We embrace the presence and participation of our families, partners, and allies. The conference encourages the attendance of those who serve this community and wish to attend in order to expand their knowledge and understanding of gender diversity and transgender issues.