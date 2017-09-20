International Datacasting Announces Recent New Broadcast Radio Orders

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - September 20, 2017) - International Datacasting Corporation (IDC), part of the Novra Group (TSX VENTURE: NVI), announced that it has received recent orders for new and existing radio networks in around the world. The orders range from small system expansions to complete network refresh.

For example, the Missinipi Broadcast Corporation (MBC) out of Saskatchewan, Canada, is replacing its previous IDC network with a new STAR system. IDC, working with regional partner Pippin Technical Services, is providing a state-of-the-art radio broadcasting infrastructure for this important community. MBC broadcasts informational, educational, and entertainment programming in Cree, Dene, and English languages to a growing audience across northern communities. MBC is dedicated to the preservation and celebration of aboriginal cultures, and uses this network to carry on their communities' oral traditions in a modern context.

IDC also won an order from a new U.S. based religious broadcaster that is expanding internationally, as well as a sizeable follow-on order with a large radio network customer.

IDC President Steven Archambault commented, "The radio business continues to impress us with its resilience. As we see with MBC, broadcast radio plays an important role in the telecommunications landscape. Recent activity supports our confidence that there will be a significant upgrade cycle in the radio broadcast industry over the next few years and broadcasters are starting to embrace internet and hybrid satellite delivery options like those offered by our new MISTiQ cloud distribution platform."

About International Datacasting Corporation:

International Datacasting Corporation is a global technology provider for the world's premiere broadcasters in radio, television, data and digital cinema. IDC's products and solutions are in demand for radio and television networks, digital program and targeted ad insertion, digital cinema, digital signage, VOD, and IPTV among other applications. Products include hardware, software, and services. IDC is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada and is part of the Novra Technologies group of companies (www.novragroup.com).