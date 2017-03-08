International Datacasting and DataPath Announce Cybersecurity Partnership Agreement at Satellite 2017 Event

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - International Datacasting Corporation ("IDC") and DataPath, Inc., have signed a joint agreement for next-generation cybersecurity products and services. The deal was announced in Washington at the Satellite 2017 conference, a major gathering of industry leaders.

IDC, a subsidiary of Novra Technologies Inc, will integrate DataPath's state-of-the-art MaxView® Cybersecurity solutions into its systems and selected products. IDC has a long history of providing encryption and conditional access to protect networks; this partnership will expand and extend options for IDC's customers going forward.

The DataPath MaxView® Cybersecurity solution includes threat detection, incident response, and regulatory compliance, as well as network vulnerability scanning plus mediation, and 24/7 live monitoring from DataPath's cyber security operations center.

Diana Cantu, IDC VP Marketing and Sales, commented: "This agreement stems from our commitment to anticipating our customers' needs. Clearly the next generation of networks need to be cybersecurity aware -- and we need tools and strategies to protect them from an increasing range of threats. DataPath has been out in front on cybersecurity, with a solid track record of providing pragmatic, scalable solutions."

Peggy Rowe, DataPath's VP of Software and Cyber Solutions, added: "Our two companies have complementary expertise as well as a shared mission and focus on keeping critical networks up and running securely. We look forward to collaborating with the IDC team."

About International Datacasting Corporation:

International Datacasting Corporation is a global technology provider for the world's premiere broadcasters in radio, television, data and digital cinema. IDC's products and solutions are in demand for radio and television networks, targeted ad insertion, digital cinema, 3D live events, VOD, and IPTV. IDC is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. IDC is part of the Novra Technologies group of companies. Novra (TSX VENTURE: NVI), a provider of premium products and solutions to datacasting and digital signage markets, specializing in transmission and reception of IP traffic over satellite, cable and terrestrial communication links. Products include broadband receivers for DVB-S, DVB-S2, and ATSC systems. The Novra group of companies provides an expanded range of advanced solutions for content distribution worldwide.

About DataPath® Inc.

With over 25 years of proven experience developing and protecting critical networks in government and military environments, DataPath can be depended on to ensure the safety of your network and data. For more information, visit www.datapathcyber.com