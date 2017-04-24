International Datacasting Spotlights New Products, Projects, and Partnerships at NAB 2017 Event

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - International Datacasting Corporation ("IDC"), part of the Novra Group (www.novragroup.com), announced its lineup of new products and initiatives at the annual National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) 2017 Show. This major industry gathering, taking place in Las Vegas April 24 to 27, is expected to welcome more than 103,000 participants this year.

Since merging with Novra Technologies last year, IDC has broadened and enhanced its product portfolio to include Novra's popular product lines. In addition, the re-energized combined company is launching new generations of popular longstanding products, and introducing innovative new product and service offerings for hybrid broadcast distribution and Cybersecurity.

Highlights include:

LASER for digital program insertion (DPI)-a flexible and affordable platform offering networks precision control over content insertion for targeted ads, regionalized and/or local programming, as well as blackout management and frame-accurate splicing.

for digital program insertion (DPI)-a flexible and affordable platform offering networks precision control over content insertion for targeted ads, regionalized and/or local programming, as well as blackout management and frame-accurate splicing. STAR/Pro Audio products-IDC's flagship lines of radio network products and solutions continue to lead the industry.

products-IDC's flagship lines of radio network products and solutions continue to lead the industry. Datacast XD for file broadcasting-the next generation of IDC's proven solution for content distribution networks, XD is available as an integrated feature in IDC products and also as a standalone software that can be configured and integrated into third-party devices.

NEW at the show:

Launch of the MISTIQ platform: hybrid satellite/terrestrial/cloud distribution for professional audio networks. MISTIQ enables networks to send more than typical streaming "internet radio". It delivers full-featured broadcast signals including auxiliary and ancillary data, triggers, relays, metadata, copy-spitting-all requirements for modern professional broadcast networks.

platform: MISTIQ enables networks to send more than typical streaming "internet radio". It delivers full-featured broadcast signals including auxiliary and ancillary data, triggers, relays, metadata, copy-spitting-all requirements for modern professional broadcast networks. Cybersecurity solutions: Rounding out IDC's longstanding line of encryption products for broadcast/media and entertainment networks, we have partnered with Datapath to offer a range of solutions to protect today's increasingly IP-centric networks from emerging threats. Datapath experts will be on hand at the IDC booth to discuss industry challenges and concrete strategies to address them.

Rounding out IDC's longstanding line of encryption products for broadcast/media and entertainment networks, we have partnered with to offer a range of solutions to protect today's increasingly IP-centric networks from emerging threats. Datapath experts will be on hand at the IDC booth to discuss industry challenges and concrete strategies to address them. Next generation of our popular IPE4000 IP Encapsulator . This dependable industry workhorse has been updated with newer, better, faster hardware for reliable, long-life service. It is an ideal replacement for other discontinued IPEs in the market.

. This dependable industry workhorse has been updated with newer, better, faster hardware for reliable, long-life service. It is an ideal replacement for other discontinued IPEs in the market. A sneak peek at Novra's upcoming S400 DVB-S2 receiver. This model is the follow-on to the successful S300 product family. It incorporates powerful new functionality and additional interface ports to facilitate custom configurability for more efficient and cost-effective solutions.

Members of IDC and Novra business development, sales, technical and executive teams will be on hand at the show, as will be many of the group's international reseller partners.

IDC President Steven Archambault commented, "We are very excited about the new products, new markets, and new strategic alliances we will be sharing at NAB this year. We are proud to continue the tradition of innovation and reliability our companies are known for."

The International Datacasting booth is located at SU7318 in the South Hall Upper Level.

About International Datacasting Corporation:

International Datacasting Corporation ("IDC") is a global technology provider for the world's premiere broadcasters in radio, television, data and digital cinema. IDC's products and solutions are in demand for radio and television networks, digital program and targeted ad insertion, digital cinema, digital signage, VOD, and IPTV among other applications. Products include hardware, software, and services. IDC is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada and is part of the Novra Technologies group of companies (TSX VENTURE: NVI).