International Expeditions Expands Offerings in Latin America for 2017

New Small-Group Tours Announced in Argentina & Chile, Brazil and Peru

HELENA, AL--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - International Expeditions has announced three new small-group adventures for 2017, adding options in Brazil and Peru, as well as one tour combining Argentina and Chile. Each journey is led by knowledgeable expedition leaders and naturalist guides who help travelers delve into the nature, history and cultures of places visited.

While many travelers flock to Rio, guests on IE's new Brazil tour savor a blend of bountiful birdlife, rainforests and Iguazú Falls while surveying Brazil's richest wildlife areas -- the Pantanal, Amazon and Atlantic Rainforest. Highlighting the adventure are opportunities to spot elusive jaguars in the wild on naturalist-guided cruises through the Pantanal's Meeting-of-the-Waters State Park. In addition to night safaris, hiking, canoeing and horseback riding, guests explore the jungle floor, serene waterways and canopy towers of the Brazilian Amazon from their base at Cristalino Lodge, named one of National Geographic Traveler's "World's Best Ecolodges." 13 days from $6,998.

For a more in-depth look at the architectural wonders of the Andes, International Expeditions has created the new Inca Discovery tour. Guests survey the heights of Andean culture and architecture, from the citadel of Machu Picchu and modern Cusco, to the Maras Salt Pans and the ornate 16th- and 17th-century Jesuit churches of the Andean Baroque Route. This new journey includes home-hosted cooking lessons, weaving demonstrations and an intriguing stop in a remote Willoq community for an immersive look at daily life in the Andes. After days spent among the Wari and Inca ruins, travelers delight in premier accommodations at the Inkaterra Hacienda Urubamba, one of Travel + Leisure's "Best New Hotels on the Planet," the Machu Picchu Pueblo Hotel, also a Travel + Leisure "World's Best" award winner, and Palacio del Inka, part of the Condé Nast Traveler Gold List. 10 days from $4,498.

IE is pairing pinot, penguin and plover on the new Wine & Wildlife of Argentina & Chile tour. Travelers sample famed wines while observing the distinct landscapes and species of the Andes and Patagonian steppe, and journeying to the wildlife-packed Atlantic shores of the Valdes Peninsula, home to the southern right whale, Magellanic penguin, elephant seal and fur seal. When not observing wildlife, guests are joined by oenology experts and wine connoisseurs to savor the Chilean Carméneres and Cabernet Sauvignons, Argentine Malbecs and Pinot Noirs of historic wineries near Santiago and Mendoza. 12 days from $7,998.

For more information on International Expeditions call 1-800-234-9620 or visit www.IEtravel.com.

