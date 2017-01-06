International Launch of ORA Innovative Personal Alert at CES

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - Today, ORA was launched internationally at CES 2017, the largest consumer technology show in the world. ORA is a personal health and safety alert device that's disguised in jewelry and sportswear. ORA works with a smartphone, keeping the wearer safe and connected wherever there is cell phone coverage, unlike most other medical alert devices that limit people to their home. The brains behind the device, the ORA Link, clip in and out of stylish designs easily, allowing for versatility to match any style.

ORA is supported by Dr. Jenny Basran, Head Geriatric Medicine, Saskatchewan "The main reason older adults don't wear medical alert devices is because they are unattractive and make them feel old."

"Although we expected older adults to be interested in ORA as an alternative to medical alert devices, we are pleased to see much broader application. Individuals with medical challenges such as dizziness, MS, Parkinson's, and stroke survivors have embraced ORA. Regardless of age or circumstance, no one should have to wear something that looks like a garage door opener," says Serese Selanders, Founder and CEO.

ORA has already proven itself. ORA wearer, Gladys Zirk nearly lost her life due to an unexpected medical emergency. Fortunately her life was saved because she was wearing ORA, which alerted both her children and 911, who were able to respond. "Because of ORA I am here today," says Zirk.

Kasiel Solutions Inc., the creator of ORA, is aggressively expanding its market reach, and is accepting applications from distributors and resellers.

The app will be available for free on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

For more information on ORA please visit www.oraforyou.com, Facebook @oraforyou or Twitter @oraforyou

Video Available:

Gladys Zirk's story: https://youtu.be/rSkqdaYs6SY

ORA Elevator Pitch: https://youtu.be/thk_5nm6328

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/3/11G126362/Images/Banner-b5bacb6d4f88bf3983fce772ac243183.jpg