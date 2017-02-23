International Law Firm Solves Backup Performance Issues and Captures Hard Savings with Rubrik

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP sees 50 percent reduction in total cost of ownership and 2X increase in backup performance with Rubrik Cloud Data Management

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, announced today that Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP, an international law firm that handles some of the largest and most complex commercial and financial matters, has deployed Rubrik's comprehensive data management platform as part of the firm's IT infrastructure. The deployment enables Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP to deliver backup, disaster recovery, public cloud archival and test/dev support across the firm's virtual, physical, and remote environments.

Prior to deploying Rubrik, Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP contended with the higher costs of hardware and licenses to support use cases beyond backup, as well as the complex management of setting up public cloud archival. By switching to Rubrik, the firm has seen a 50 percent reduction in TCO and 7x improvement in data efficiency. Rubrik has also reduced the RPO from 12 hours to minutes and demonstrated that its platform can back up two times faster than its predecessor.

"As our backup dissatisfaction increased, it didn't make sense to invest more money into a legacy approach when there were better solutions in the market like Rubrik," said Evans Vogas, Network Operations Analyst, Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP. "Our lawyers are very client-focused. That means our IT infrastructure must be reliably available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. With Rubrik, we can reduce our RPOs, ensure fast recovery, and meet the requirements of our industry."

"Just as the lawyers at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP are committed to putting the client first, Rubrik is equally committed to driving results for its customers," said Bipul Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO, Rubrik. "Through our all-in-one solution, Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg has been able to drive down costs, scale easily, and leverage the public cloud with a modern platform."

Helpful Resources

[BLOG] Davies Law Firm Eliminates High Costs and On-Ramps to Public Cloud

[CASE STUDY] Davies Ensures Fast Recovery and High Performance for Virtual, Physical, and Public Cloud

About Rubrik

Rubrik has developed the world's first Cloud Data Management platform for data protection, search, analytics, archival and copy data management for hybrid cloud enterprises. Fortune 500 companies use Rubrik to manage data at scale while realizing data-driven services anytime, anywhere. Rubrik has been named to Gartner's Cool Vendors in Storage Technologies, 2016 and recognized by Forbes as a Next Billion Dollar Startup. For more information, visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

About Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg is an international law firm focused on business law and at the heart of the largest and most complex commercial and financial matters. It is the market leader in each of its core practice areas with clients ranging from governments, international agencies, educational institutions, to trusts and estates. Davies is an integrated firm of approximately 250 lawyers with offices in Toronto, Montréal, and New York. For more information, www.dwpv.com or follow @_Davies_ on Twitter.