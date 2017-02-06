International Millennium Mining Corp. Announces Private Placement Closed

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) - International Millennium Mining Corp. ("IMMC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:IMI) is pleased to announce that further to its December 22, 2016 news release, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has completed its foreign entity Personal Information Form ("PIF") background searches and the Company has received final Exchange acceptance of its non-brokered private placement financing of $1,231,250 (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, the private placement has closed and the Company will issue a total of 24,625,000 common shares (5,405,000 issued) and 24,625,000 non-transferable warrants (5,405,000 issued), to purchase 24,625,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share if exercised by June 29, 2019. The shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring April 15, 2017.

Subsequent to the private placement there will be 170,202,476 shares of the Company issued and outstanding.

International Millennium Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE:IMI) is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal deposits in the Americas, such as its Nivloc silver-gold project in southwest Nevada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: IMI and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: L9J.

