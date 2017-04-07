International Provider of Security Services Engages BeWhere to Provide Asset Management Solutions

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 7, 2017) - BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE:BEW)(OTCQB:BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company") today announced it has signed an agreement with an international provider of armoured car transportation to provide asset management solutions for its fleet of armoured cars in the United States. BeWhere has been engaged to provide compliance, safety and security solutions. This is an end-to-end solution that delivers effective monitoring and superior operational visibility. The initial installation has begun and is expected to complete by the end of 2017.

Owen Moore, Co-Founder and CEO commented, "This agreement is with one of the most trusted security and logistics brands in the world and is a meaningful endorsement of our solutions. We look forward to growing our business with them as they operate in over 100 countries worldwide."

Chris Panczuk, Co-Founder and COO added, "This initial rollout shows the importance of tracking assets and personnel associated with the vehicle. This initial contract is a huge endorsement of our capabilities and the team's expertise, I'm very proud we were chosen."

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSX VENTURE:BEW)(OTCQB:BEWFF) is an Industrial Internet of Things ("IIOT") solutions company that designs and manufacturers hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can readily be integrated with existing software. Its solutions enable end-users a level of operational visibility that is more easily accessible and significantly easier to implement than in the past.