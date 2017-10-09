International Stem Cell Corporation Developed 3D Bioprinting Technology Targeted to Treat Liver Diseases

CARLSBAD, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) - International Stem Cell Corporation ( OTCQB : ISCO) (www.internationalstemcell.com) ("ISCO" or "the Company"), a California-based clinical stage biotechnology company that develops novel stem cell-based therapies and biomedical products, announced today a significant advancement in 3D bioprinting of liver tissue.

ISCO's R&D team has developed a 3D bioprinter which utilizes proprietary liver progenitor cells (LPC), which differentiate into cholangiocytes, hepatocytes and stellate cells. Once 3D liver-like structures are produced from the LPC, they are expected to provide a treatment for various liver diseases once transplanted into the damaged liver. The LPC can be derived from any kind of pluripotent stem cells, including human embryonic, induced pluripotent, or parthenogenetic stem cells, via ISCO's proprietary highly efficient and scalable differentiation method.

"I'm excited to announce that we have developed a new efficient technology to produce 3D liver tissue, which may be able to replace damaged tissue to restore liver functions. Additionally, the developed liver tissue potentially can be used not only in liver treatment, but also in drug discovery as a model for drug screening, which opens up a potential multi-billion market for ISCO" commented Russell Kern, PhD., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of ISCO. "We have already developed a master cell bank of the liver progenitor cells and, we are proceeding to test safety and efficacy of the cells in various models of liver diseases like liver cirrhosis and fibrosis" he continued.

According to the American Liver Foundation, approximately 17,000 patients are on the U.S. liver transplant waiting list with only 6,000 liver transplants performed each year. Currently, there are no alternatives available for patients in need of a liver transplant other than to join the waiting list. Cirrhosis is the end stage in patients who have chronic progressive liver disease. While liver transplantation is a viable treatment option for these candidates, increasing waiting times for organ transplantation has led to the deaths of nearly 17% of those who were on the waiting list.

About International Stem Cell Corporation

International Stem Cell Corporation (ISCO) is focused on the therapeutic applications of human parthenogenetic stem cells (hpSCs) and the development and commercialization of cell-based research and cosmetic products. ISCO's core technology, parthenogenesis, results in the creation of human pluripotent stem cells from unfertilized oocytes (eggs). hpSCs avoid ethical issues associated with the use or destruction of viable human embryos. ISCO scientists have created the first parthenogenetic, homozygous stem cell line that can be a source of therapeutic cells for millions of individuals of differing genders, ages and racial background with minimal immune rejection after transplantation. hpSCs offer the potential to create the first true stem cell bank, UniStemCell™. ISCO also produces and markets specialized cells and growth media for therapeutic research worldwide through its subsidiary Lifeline Cell Technology (www.lifelinecelltech.com), and stem cell-based skin care products through its subsidiary Lifeline Skin Care (www.lifelineskincare.com). More information is available at www.internationalstemcell.com.

