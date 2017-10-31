International Stem Cell Corporation Receives Key Stem Cell Patent in Australia

CARLSBAD, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 31, 2017) - International Stem Cell Corporation ( OTCQB : ISCO) (www.internationalstemcell.com), a California-based clinical stage biotechnology company that develops novel stem cell-based therapies and biomedical products, today announces ISCO's patent covering methods for generating HLA homozygous parthenogenetic human stem cell lines from unfertilized eggs has been issued in Australia. This new development significantly strengths ISCO's intellectual property position and partnering ability in the Asia-Pacific region.

"With its unique potential to match patients' immune system and to avoid the ethical concerns surrounding the use of human embryonic stem cells for treatment of injuries and diseases, our proprietary stem cell platform is a break-through in the field of regenerative medicine," said Russell Kern, PhD., ICSO Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer.

"A comprehensive intellectual property portfolio is essential for investors and potential partners, as we are conducting our Parkinson's disease clinical study using ISC-hpNSC derived from pluripotent stem cells using the technology described in this new patent. Additionally, ISCO has a built-in competitive advantage since it is now possible to patent human parthenogenetic stem cells in the European Union while IP protection for embryonic stem cells remains restricted," Kern concludes.

About International Stem Cell Corporation

International Stem Cell Corporation (ISCO) is focused on the therapeutic applications of human parthenogenetic stem cells (hpSCs) and the development and commercialization of cell-based research and cosmetic products. ISCO's core technology, parthenogenesis, results in the creation of human pluripotent stem cells from unfertilized oocytes (eggs). hpSCs avoid ethical issues associated with the use or destruction of viable human embryos. ISCO scientists have created the first parthenogenetic, homozygous stem cell line that can be a source of therapeutic cells for millions of individuals of differing genders, ages, and racial background with minimal immune rejection after transplantation. hpSCs offer the potential to create the first true stem cell bank, UniStemCell™. ISCO also produces and markets specialized cells and growth media for therapeutic research worldwide through its subsidiary Lifeline Cell Technology (www.lifelinecelltech.com), and stem cell-based skin care products through its subsidiary Lifeline Skin Care (www.lifelineskincare.com). More information is available at www.internationalstemcell.com.

To subscribe to receive ongoing corporate communications, please click on the following link: http://www.b2i.us/irpass.asp?BzID=1468&to=ea&s=0

Safe harbor statement

Statements pertaining to anticipated developments, expected results and timing of clinical studies, progress of research and development initiatives, potential applications for ISC-hpNSC® and other opportunities for the company and its subsidiaries, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management constitute forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates,") should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential products, regulatory approvals, need and ability to obtain future capital, application of capital resources among competing uses, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and as such should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the company's business, particularly those mentioned in the cautionary statements found in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements.