Internet of Things Inc. Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - December 23, 2016) - Internet of Things Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ITT) ("IoT Inc." or the "Company"), an IoT software and solutions provider in the industrial IoT market, announces that it has accepted the resignation of Richard Zhou as Director. He is leaving to pursue other interests and the Company wishes to thank Mr. Zhou for his years of valuable and dedicated service to the Company.

About Internet of Things Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ITT)

Internet of Things Inc. (www.iotintl.com) is an IoT software and solutions provider focused on acquiring and implementing strategic disruptive solutions targeting the Industrial IoT markets including: manufacturing, energy management, agriculture, transportation, etc. Through our global network, the Company is forging partnerships to bring leading edge IoT products and services to market. Internet of Things Inc. plans to enter into distribution partnerships starting in China and technology partnerships in Canada, United States & Israel with leading universities, research institutes and companies.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE