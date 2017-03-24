InterRent Announces March 2017 Distributions

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) -

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:IIP.UN) ("InterRent") announced today that its distribution declared for the month of March 2017 is $0.02025 per Trust unit, equal to $0.243 per Trust unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on or about April 17, 2017 to unitholders of record on March 31, 2017.

About InterRent

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi- residential properties.

InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

InterRent's primary objective is to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) provide Unitholders with stable and growing cash distributions from investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) enhance the value of the assets and maximize long-term Unit value through the active management of such assets; and (iii) expand the asset base and increase Distributable Income through accretive acquisitions.

