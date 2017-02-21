Behavioral threat detection using big data and machine learning is also named Gold Winner for Best Deployment in USA

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Security analytics leader Interset has been honored with two Gold Awards at the 13th Annual 2017 Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards,® including top User Behavior Analytics (UBA) solution and best deployment in the USA (11-99 employees). Fortune 500 companies as well as the U.S. intelligence community and other government agencies use Interset to address a broad range of threat detection use cases. These include fraud and targeted attack detection at financial services companies, insider threat detection projects at utility and global tech companies, and IP protection projects at software companies in markets such as application, gaming and security.

"We're pleased to receive the top recognition for both the quality of our UBA approach and our ability to deploy security analytics across a broad spectrum of markets with a single, out of the box solution," said Interset CEO Mark Smialowcz.

Interset is built on an open-source, big data platform specifically designed to rapidly expand use case coverage at scale. Unlike alternative approaches, which run analytics at the event level only and require thresholds to define risk scores, Interset runs more than 200 analytic models out of the box, tying the events and entities involved in an incident together to visualize the stages of an attack as they unfold. Rich contextual forensics validate and enable threats to be stopped before comprise occurs. The result is a smart analytics solution that covers known and emerging threats and can be put to work immediately, without the need for expensive product customization.

The Global Excellence awards were delivered at the RSA 2017 Conference and recognize security and IT vendors with ground-breaking products that set the bar higher for others in security and technology.

About Info Security Products Guide Awards

SVUS (Silicon Valley United States) Awards are conferred in 10 annual award programs: The Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, The IT Industry's Hot Companies and Best Products Awards, The Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, and Consumer World Awards, CEO World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, The Globee Fastest Growing Private Companies Awards, Women World Awards, PR World Awards, and Pillar Great Employers World Awards. These premier awards honor organizations of all types and sizes from all over the world including the people, products, performance, PR and marketing. To learn more, visit www.svusawards.com

About Interset

Interset provides highly intelligent, accurate insider and targeted outsider threat detection. Our solution unlocks the power of user behavioral analytics, machine learning, and big data to provide the fastest, most flexible, and efficient way for IT teams to operationalize a data-protection program. Utilizing agentless data collectors, lightweight endpoint sensors, advanced behavioral analytics, and an intuitive user interface, Interset provides unparalleled visibility to high risk events. This enables early attack detection and actionable forensic intelligence with reduced false positives and noise. Interset solutions are deployed to protect critical data across the manufacturing, life sciences, high-tech, finance, government, aerospace and defense, and securities brokerage industries.

For more information, visit Interset.com and follow us on Twitter @intersetca.