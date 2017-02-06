OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - Interset, the premier provider of security analytics, has been named a finalist for the 13th Annual 2017 Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards® in the User Behavior Analytics (UBA) category. These prestigious global awards recognize security and IT vendors with ground-breaking products that set the bar higher for others in security and technology.

Interset is named a finalist as the company completes a record year, growing bookings 300% and doubling its customer base. Interset's industry-first big-data, machine-learning platform delivers enterprise-scale threat detection across multiple use cases including inside threat, targeted attack detection, EDR, SIEM optimization, and fraud detection. Interset is the In-Q-Tel and U.S. Intelligence Community vendor of choice for behavioral analytics (UBA/UEBA).

Says Interset CTO Stephan Jou: "We're honored to be recognized for our unique approach in the exciting and highly competitive area of security analytics. With our latest release of the Interset platform, we are aggressively pushing the envelope. This includes leveraging our big data architecture and extensible, advanced analytics engine to rapidly cover new user cases with out-of-the-box machine-learning models and data connectors."

Interset is purpose-built for big-data enterprise environments with a non-rules based approach using more than 200 proven machine learning and advanced analytics models. To learn more about Interset's unique approach, download the Interset data sheet.

About Info Security Products Guide Awards

SVUS (Silicon Valley United States) Awards are conferred in 10 annual award programs: The Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, The IT Industry's Hot Companies and Best Products Awards, The Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, and Consumer World Awards, CEO World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, The Globee Fastest Growing Private Companies Awards, Women World Awards, PR World Awards, and Pillar Great Employers World Awards. These premier awards honor organizations of all types and sizes from all over the world including the people, products, performance, PR and marketing. To learn more, visit www.svusawards.com

About Interset

Interset provides highly intelligent, accurate insider and targeted outsider threat detection. Our solution unlocks the power of user behavioral analytics, machine learning, and big data to provide the fastest, most flexible, and efficient way for IT teams to operationalize a data-protection program. Utilizing agentless data collectors, lightweight endpoint sensors, advanced behavioral analytics, and an intuitive user interface, Interset provides unparalleled visibility to high risk events. This enables early attack detection and actionable forensic intelligence with reduced false positives and noise. Interset solutions are deployed to protect critical data across the manufacturing, life sciences, high-tech, finance, government, aerospace and defense, and securities brokerage industries.

