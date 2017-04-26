Interset to Present Case Study on Bank Use of Security Analytics to Mitigate Fraud at FS-ISAC Summit

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Financial services professionals at next week's 2017 Annual FS-ISAC Summit will learn how one global bank is using machine learning-based security analytics to mitigate fraud. The case study, presented by Interset CTO Stephan Jou, will take place on Wed., May 3 at 1:30 p.m. Interset is a sponsor of FS-ISAC, the industry forum for collaboration on critical security threats facing the global financial services sector that is being held at the Walt Disney Swan and Dolphin in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Interset has been deployed across global enterprises and partners with IQT to deliver security analytics to the U.S. intelligence community. Interset was selected because of its ability to enhance threat visibility and vastly reduced false positives, enabling security analysts to pinpoint the greatest risks and threats to an organization and take action to stop them. FS-ISAC attendees can schedule a meeting with Interset or learn more by downloading the Interset Platform datasheet.

Fraud costs financial services companies hundreds of millions of dollars annually, with most existing detection technologies unable to surface fraud across a broad spectrum. Analyzing, baselining, and detecting anomalous, high-risk activities across users, machines, applications, and data assets in terabyte or greater volumes enables machine learning-based fraud detection to recognize and surface patterns of illicit activities that existing technology and humans cannot. Jou's presentation will detail how machine learning and advanced analytics are being used to detect multiple types of fraudulent activities, some impossible to detect by other means, in a series of real-world use cases based on recent projects for large financial services companies.

