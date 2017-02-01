Interset to Showcase Award-Winning Security Analytics Platform at RSA 2017 North Hall Booth 4414

Also Featured in Intel Booth N3801 and Leidos Booth S507 Take the "Smarter than Sherlock Holmes" Challenge

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Interset, the premier provider of security analytics, will showcase at the RSA 2017 Conference, live demos of its award-winning threat detection platform, including a new CISO-focused risk dashboard, enhanced endpoint threat detection (EDR) sensor, and more than 200 analytic models covering 14 different risk and security use cases. Named "Rookie of the Year" at the annual McAfee Security Innovation Alliance Partner of the Year Awards, Interset will be in the North Hall, Booth 4414. Interset information and demonstrations will also be featured at the Intel Booth N3801 as part of its Intelligent Security Ops Enterprise Security Manager solutions and at the Leidos Booth S507 as part of the Leidos Insider Threat Solution.

Interset demonstrations will include a new security operations-defined user interface that increases the speed and accuracy of early detection together with the platform's unique ability to cover multiple use cases out of the box, including advanced targeted attack detection, cyber-hunting, insider threat, and fraud detection.

About Interset

Interset provides highly intelligent, accurate insider and targeted outsider threat detection. Our solution unlocks the power of user behavioral analytics, machine learning, and big data to provide the fastest, most efficient and flexible way for IT teams to operationalize a data protection program. Utilizing agentless data collectors, lightweight endpoint sensors, advanced behavioral analytics, and an intuitive user interface, Interset provides unparalleled visibility into risks and threats facing sensitive business processes and data. This enables early attack detection and actionable forensic intelligence with reduced false positives to remove noise and stop attacks before compromise occurs. Interset solutions are deployed to protect critical data across government, manufacturing, life sciences, high-tech, finance, aerospace and defense, and financial services.

