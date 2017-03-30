Interset Unified Risk Dashboard Delivers New Anomaly-based Organizational Risk Views

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Interset, the security analytics company In-Q-Tel partnered with to create and deploy advanced security analytics across the U.S. intelligence community, has introduced a powerful unified risk dashboard that allows CISOs and other executives to quickly see their organization's overall threat surface, IT systems, and user risk.

The Interset Dashboard utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to calculate and display a combined overview of risk derived from user, IT system and threat activities. It includes views of which threats surfaces are creating the greatest risk, which entities are involved in risky activities and what threat levels exist across the organization. Each dashboard tracks risk trends over time, and includes drill downs to specific risk by entity, such as user, file, application, machine or server.

The unified risk dashboard is part of the March release of Interset's Security Analytics Platform available now, and featuring more than 200 built-in, machine learning based models covering 14 different risk and security use cases. Interset natively supports open big data platforms and all major SIEMs, delivering a single intelligent view into organizational risk with rich visualizations, incident context and event forensics.

"In the past, risk has been assessed in terms of financial, operational or IT risk defined by compliance, but there has been no effective way to get an overall risk picture based on anomalous behaviors and threats calculated from the activities of users, applications, and IT systems," said Stephan Jou, Interset CTO. "Unified, evidence-based and analytically-sound risk visualization at the organization level is critical in delivering actionable situational awareness to CIOS, CISOs and Security Leads, and will become a de facto requirement to make security analytics based threat detection consumable."

The Interset unified risk dashboard addresses key questions such as:

What threat surfaces are creating the most risk in my organization?

Which entities -- users, files, machines, applications, and servers -- are creating the most risk, and how do each contribute?

What is my overall risk score, and how is it trending?

Schedule a demo of the Interset Security Analytics Platform at http://go.interset.com/5demo.

About Interset

Interset provides highly intelligent, accurate insider and targeted outsider threat detection. Our solution unlocks the power of user behavioral analytics, machine learning, and big data to provide the fastest, most flexible, and efficient way for IT teams to operationalize a data-protection program. Utilizing agentless data collectors, lightweight endpoint sensors, advanced behavioral analytics, and an intuitive user interface, Interset provides unparalleled visibility to high risk events. This enables early attack detection and actionable forensic intelligence with reduced false positives and noise. Interset solutions are deployed to protect critical data across the manufacturing, life sciences, high-tech, finance, government, aerospace and defense, and securities brokerage industries.

For more information, visit Interset.com and follow us on Twitter @intersetca.