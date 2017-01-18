Interset's Impressive 300% Growth is Fueled by Demand for Security Analytics-Driven, Enterprise-ready Threat Detection

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - Interset, the premier provider of security analytics for detecting insider and targeted outsider threats quickly and with certainty, today announced it has closed out 2016 with record 300% year-over-year bookings growth and again doubled its customer base. Interset enhanced its industry-first big data machine learning platform, specifically architected for enterprise-scale security operations by expanding to over 200 analytics models and tripling use case coverage. Interset also won a host of awards and continued operational rollouts at In-Q-Tel customers in the U.S. Intelligence Community.

"Interset's hyper-growth comes as the market recognizes that security analytics with machine learning is the only way security operations centers can quickly and accurately pinpoint real threats," said Interset CEO Mark Smialowcz. With many enterprises experiencing tens of thousands of security alerts daily, more intelligent threat detection is essential to determine where to focus limited resources. "Yet Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) tools, which have been central to many security team's playbooks, were never designed to handle the massive amounts of data required to capture and surface threats in real-time. Force fitting these tools only exacerbates the problem, with universal rules creating false positives and manual processes taxing the limited resources of most organizations," Smialowcz added.

The well-known limitations of SIEM only partially explain Interset's rapid adoption. Most User and Entity Behavioral Analytic (UEBA) products remain based on rudimentary rules-based analytics lacking machine learning and built on traditional SQL architectures. As a result, their success is quickly hampered by the same challenges facing SIEM -- false positives and an inability to scale. Interset, with the investment, partnership, and guidance of the U.S. Intelligence community, has benefited from extensive testing and deployment on end-to-end big data architectures. This has enabled private sector enterprises adopting the Interset approach to easily deploy the industry's only out-of-the-box security analytics platform to leverage the powerful combination of machine learning and big data.

Interset customer wins in 2016 covered multiple use cases including a mix of fraud and targeted attack detection at several financial services companies. Additionally, Interset closed insider threat detection projects at a large US utility and a global hi-tech company, as well as several IP protection projects at software companies in the application, gaming and security markets. The wide breadth of use case project wins underscores the extensibility of Interset's security analytics engine.

Interset introduced extensive new product capabilities, expanding well beyond traditional UEBA with the addition of:

New use case coverage including advanced targeted attack detection, cyber-hunting, and fraud detection

Over 200 out-of-the box analytic models across 10 different data classes covering all stages of targeted and insider attacks

Native data ingest support for all major SIEM vendors (IBM, HP, and Splunk) as well as new native connectors to AD, Win/Linux Event Logs, and Cloud File Shares

A new Security Operations-defined user interface that increases the speed and accuracy of early detection

Interset expanded its strategic partnerships and integrations with Intel/McAfee, Leidos, FireEye and HPE. Additionally, Interset completed native integration and operational deployments with Splunk and HP ArcSight SIEM tools, and became the first Security Analytics/UEBA solution to complete native integration with McAfee DXL and ESM. Interset also released a connector for FireEye TAP, enabling internal threats detected by Interset to be correlated with threat-intelligence and perimeter threats discovered by FireEye.

Interset also claimed its share of technology awards in 2016 including:

ISSA Journal's Article of the Year Machine Learning: a Primer for Security by Interset CTO Stephan Jou

Intel Security Innovation Alliance DEVCON Rookie of the Year

Most Innovative Security Analytics Company and 2016 SINET 16 Award

Winner ISSA Best Article of 2016, Interset CTO Stephan Jou, "Machine Learning, A Primer for Security"

Platinum Govies Award for superior work within the Intel Community

Finalist for SC Magazine Awards Europe and Info Security PG's Global Excellence Award.

About Interset

Interset provides highly intelligent, accurate insider and targeted outsider threat detection. Our solution unlocks the power of user behavioral analytics, machine learning, and big data to provide the fastest, most flexible, and efficient way for IT teams to operationalize a data-protection program. Utilizing agentless data collectors, lightweight endpoint sensors, advanced behavioral analytics, and an intuitive user interface, Interset provides unparalleled visibility to high risk events. This enables early attack detection and actionable forensic intelligence with reduced false positives and noise. Interset solutions are deployed to protect critical data across the manufacturing, life sciences, high-tech, finance, government, aerospace and defense, and securities brokerage industries.

