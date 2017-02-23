Interstate Restoration Acquires Ohio Company

American Builders Restoration Latest Addition to IR Team

FORT WORTH, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - Interstate Restoration LLC, a full-service emergency restoration and reconstruction firm helping businesses recover after a disaster, today announced it has acquired American Builders Restoration, headquartered in Toledo, Ohio. American Builders Restoration is a highly regarded emergency restoration service company that offers a wide range of restoration and remediation services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Extreme weather events can wreak financial havoc on the business community, making preparedness planning more important than ever. Interstate Restoration said this acquisition adds to Interstate's ability to respond quickly and effectively to major destructive events. The combination of the companies' resources will provide customers with the most effective relief from disasters such as tornadoes and flooding in the Toledo area and across Ohio.

About Interstate

Founded in 1998, Interstate Restoration, LLC, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is one of the largest emergency restoration and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in the U.S. and North America. Interstate Restoration specializes in assisting property owners and businesses in recovering from fire, flood, natural and human-caused disasters. With more than 20 regional offices in the U.S., Interstate Restoration has the scalability to respond to any-sized catastrophe and help people get back to business and back to life quickly and safely. For more information, visit www.interstaterestoration.com, call 800-622-6433, or follow us on Twitter at @InterstateRest.

About American Builders Restoration

American Builders Restoration is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio. The company provides a variety of restoration and remediation services for properties damaged by flood, fire, wind, hail, mold and other problems.