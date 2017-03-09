inTEST Reports 2016 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results

Company Reports Seventh Consecutive Year of Profitability; Fourth Quarter 2016 Bookings Increase 58 Percent Year-over-Year; Fourth Quarter 2016 Net Revenues Increase 29 Percent Year-over-Year

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - inTEST Corporation ( NYSE MKT : INTT), an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of thermal management products and semiconductor automatic test equipment (ATE) interface solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016.

2016 Fourth Quarter Summary

Fourth quarter 2016 bookings were $11.6 million, compared with third quarter 2016 bookings of $11.3 million and fourth quarter 2015 bookings of $7.3 million;



$3.1 million, or 27%, of fourth quarter 2016 bookings were derived from non-semiconductor test, compared with fourth quarter 2015 non-semiconductor test bookings of $2.3 million, or 31%.





Fourth quarter 2016 net revenues were $10.3 million, compared with third quarter 2016 net revenues of $10.8 million and fourth quarter 2015 net revenues of $7.9 million;



$4.3 million, or 42%, of fourth quarter 2016 net revenues were derived from non-semiconductor test, compared with fourth quarter 2015 non-semiconductor test revenues of $2.7 million, or 34%.





Fourth quarter 2016 gross margin was $5.4 million, or 53%, compared with third quarter 2016 gross margin of $5.6 million, or 52%, and fourth quarter 2015 gross margin of $3.6 million, or 46%.





Fourth quarter 2016 net earnings were $1.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared with third quarter 2016 net earnings of $1.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, and fourth quarter 2015 net earnings of $33,000, or $0.00 per diluted share.





Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2016 were $28.6 million, compared with $26.3 million at September 30, 2016.





2016 Fourth Quarter Share Repurchase

During the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company purchased 32,534 shares of inTEST stock under its previously announced repurchase program, authorized in December 2015, bringing the total shares repurchased under the program to 283,137. The cost of fourth quarter repurchased shares totaled approximately $136,000.

2016 Year-End Summary

2016 net revenues were $40.2 million, compared with 2015 net revenues of $38.9 million.





2016 gross margin was $20.4 million, or 51%, compared with 2015 gross margin of $18.7 million, or 48%.





2016 net earnings were $2.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared with 2015 net earnings of $1.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share.





"2016 financial results marked inTEST's seventh consecutive year of profitability, with broad-based growth highlighting the strength of our technology," commented Robert E. Matthiessen, president and chief executive officer. "Solid advances in the telecom and defense-aerospace markets fueled our Thermal division, while automotive and the Internet of Things drove our semiconductor test business. In addition, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were again at record levels. Looking forward, we continue to see significant opportunities; and with our backlog at its highest level in over a decade, we enter 2017 well positioned to capitalize on this momentum."

Mr. Matthiessen added, "Our long-term objectives center on diversified growth through acquisition, and the evolution of inTEST into a broad-based technology company serving the thermal technology needs of a variety of markets, while continuing to supply our valued customers in the semiconductor test arena with innovative, high quality and cost-effective testing solutions. As we continue to execute on our differentiated product strategy, we believe the conditions for our long-term success remain firmly in place."

2017 First Quarter Financial Outlook

inTEST expects that net revenues for the first quarter of 2017 will be in the range of $13.5 million to $14.5 million and that earnings per diluted share will range from $0.13 to $0.18. This outlook is based on the Company's current views with respect to operating and market conditions and customers' forecasts, which are subject to change.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data:

Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/2016 12/31/2015 9/30/2016 12/31/2016 12/31/2015 Net revenues $ 10,272 $ 7,939 $ 10,823 $ 40,227 $ 38,889 Gross margin 5,405 3,611 5,577 20,378 18,698 Operating expenses: Selling expense 1,367 1,348 1,394 5,567 5,797 Engineering and product development expense 782 905 905 3,660 3,935 General and administrative expense 1,641 1,517 1,574 7,005 6,404 Other income (expense) (2 ) 5 17 61 21 Earnings (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 1,613 (154 ) 1,721 4,207 2,583 Income tax expense (benefit) 612 (187 ) 631 1,549 722 Net earnings 1,001 33 1,090 2,658 1,861 Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.10 $ 0.00 $ 0.11 $ 0.26 $ 0.18 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 10,274 10,482 10,295 10,314 10,473 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.00 $ 0.11 $ 0.26 $ 0.18 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 10,297 10,498 10,319 10,333 10,494