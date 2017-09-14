inTEST to Participate in Investor Conferences September 2017

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - inTEST Corporation ( NYSE MKT : INTT), an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of thermal management products and semiconductor automatic test equipment (ATE) interface solutions, is pleased to announce the Company's participation in the following investor conferences: Dougherty & Company's Institutional Investor Conference and Sidoti & Company's Fall 2017 Conference. The presentation materials utilized during the conferences will be available on the investor relations section of inTEST's website at www.intest.com.

Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference / September 19, 2017 / Minneapolis, MN

The Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference will take place September 19 at the Millennium Hotel, Minneapolis, MN. inTEST management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Dougherty sales representative to secure a meeting time.

Sidoti & Company Fall 2017 Conference / September 28, 2017 / New York, NY

The Sidoti & Company Fall 2017 Conference will take place September 28 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, in Times Square, New York City. inTEST management will be presenting at 1:55 p.m. EDT, as well as meeting with investors. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.intest.com or by directly accessing the following URL: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/20216. Interested investors should contact Caitlin Adams at conference@sidoti.com to secure a meeting time.

About Dougherty & Company

Founded in 1977, Dougherty & Company is a full-service investment banking firm offering a wide array of investment products and services to institutions and individuals nationwide. With headquarters in Minneapolis, Dougherty & Company also has locations throughout the United States; refer to website for complete listing of all locations, www.doughertymarkets.com. Dougherty & Company LLC is a member SIPC/FINRA The Dougherty Institutional Investor event is a 1:1 conference where featured company management will be available to meet with investors throughout the day.

About Sidoti & Company

Sidoti & Company, LLC is an institutional-quality equity research provider on Wall Street covering small- and micro-cap equities. Sidoti is building interest and visibility into the most overlooked, undervalued segment of the equity market. Sidoti & Company aims to unite small- and micro-cap companies together with quality investors. http://www.sidoti.com.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of solutions for ATE and other electronic test, as well as industrial process applications. Our products are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform development, qualifying and final testing of integrated circuits (ICs) and wafers, and for other electronic test across a range of industries including the automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial and telecommunications markets. We offer induction heating products for joining and forming metals in a variety of industrial markets, including automotive, aerospace, machinery, wire & fasteners, medical, semiconductor, food & beverage, and packaging. Specific products include temperature management systems, induction heating products, manipulator and docking hardware products, and customized interface solutions. We have established strong relationships with our customers globally, which we support through a network of local offices. For more information visit www.intest.com.