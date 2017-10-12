InTheChat Taps Former BlackBerry Exec to Lead Go-To-Market

Angelo Fasulo to Head Up InTheChat's Global Growth Initiative from New Toronto Office

WATERLOO, ON--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - In the Chat Communications Inc. (InTheChat), the leading digital customer engagement software provider for enterprises has announced that Angelo Fasulo will join the company on October 30th in the role of Vice President, Sales & Marketing. Fasulo, who has over 15 years' experience in enterprise sales, distribution and support, will be responsible for leading InTheChat's global go-to-market strategy and teams from the company's soon-to-open new office in Toronto, Ontario.

InTheChat, which closed a significant private funding round earlier this year, has seen considerable growth through 2017, driven by the adoption of its digital customer engagement platform in North America and most recently, in China. Powered by Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), InTheChat's software enables companies to provide support via social media, chat, SMS, email and messaging applications via the contact centre agent who is best skilled to answer a customer's inquiry, or via an automated assistant (bot) that offers friendly and efficient self-service.

Of Fasulo, John Huehn, InTheChat's President and CEO, said, "We work hard to find people who we know can make a difference in our business, while building successful relationships with our customers and enhancing the culture of our team." Huehn continued, "Angelo brings the experience, leadership skills and frankly, personal character required to accelerate InTheChat's growth trajectory, while concurrently nurturing the extremely important customer and employee relationships our company is known for."

Fasulo was previously at BlackBerry, which he joined in its formative years as an Enterprise Sales Representative and where, throughout his 18-year tenure, he held increasingly senior positions, responsible for strategic global telecom accounts, IT distributors and channel partners. He was a founding member of BlackBerry's Asia Pacific team, living in Hong Kong, and more recently, was responsible for strategic operators and distribution channels in the UK and subsequently, in Toronto. Fasulo's global go-to-market experience spans virtually all stages of business development, from early market enterprise solution adoption, through mass market growth, to corporate transformation.

"InTheChat's digital customer engagement platform is market-leading software that is already enabling digital transformation within the contact centre industry," commented Fasulo. "Now, the time is right to significantly expand our go-to-market team and make it easy for companies across industries and across the globe to become true digitally-enabled enterprises supporting their digitally-connected customers. This is a very exciting time to be on the leading edge of such an important communications transformation."

Huehn concluded, "This is a period of significant growth in the digital contact centre industry and at InTheChat. Our Toronto office, which Angelo will lead, will be the second new office we have opened within a year and, as a fast-growing team of sales, service and technology professionals, we are non-stop excited to support our customers in the achievement of their digital goals."

About InTheChat

InTheChat is a digital customer engagement platform provider, powered by NLP and AI, which enables large-scale enterprises to deliver sales and service support for their customers via social media, chat, email, SMS and messaging applications, leveraging scalable processes familiar to phone-based contact centres. InTheChat is a leading provider of automated assistants (bots), which seamlessly integrate into the company's agent-facing platform to deliver an efficient, world-class digital and omni-channel service experience. For further information, visit www.inthechat.com.