INTL FCStone Financial Establishes Securitized Products Group

Company bolsters successful Asset- and Mortgage-Backed Securities offering

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 10, 2017) - INTL FCStone Inc. ( NASDAQ : INTL) today announced that the Broker-Dealer Rates Group of its wholly owned subsidiary, INTL FCStone Financial Inc. ("the Company"), has formed a Securitized Products Group in order to enhance its already successful Mortgage- and Asset-Backed Securities operations. This initiative furthers the Company's commitment to providing its institutional client base with liquidity, execution efficiency and expert insight in these markets.

The Securitized Products Group supports INTL FCStone Financial's dedication to providing dealer and market maker services to buy-side clients. Its formation strengthens the Company's ongoing efforts across Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities, Collateralized Mortgage Obligations, Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities, and Asset-Backed Securities.

Anthony Di Ciollo, Senior Managing Director, Head of Securitized Trading at the Broker-Dealer Rates Group of INTL FCStone Financial Inc., commented on today's news, "The buy-side has experienced a dramatic change in coverage as the majority of securities industry participants trend towards generalization and divert resources away from traditional Mortgage products, which negatively impacts market liquidity. With the formation of the Securitized Products Group, we continue to utilize our longstanding expertise trading Mortgage products to uniquely benefit the strategies and trading parameters of our clients."

The establishment of the Securitized Products Group enables INTL FCStone Financial to provide even stronger insight, execution efficiency and liquidity to its institutional client base operating in the Mortgage- and Asset-Backed Securities markets. Building strong customer relationships lies at the heart of the Company's business model, and the Securitized Products team utilizes its expertise to provide trade ideas, commentaries, in-depth sector analysis, and market color to enhance clients' objectives.

Robert LaForte, Senior Managing Director, Head of Sales at the Broker-Dealer Rates Group of INTL FCStone Financial Inc., concluded, "We make it our business to build strong relationships with our customers, and work diligently to understand their unique needs and strategies in order to offer consistent value. We are dedicated to furthering the Securitized Products Group's growth trajectory without compromising our dedication to offering the highest level of value within each market we trade. Our success is intertwined with that of our customers, and we remain committed to providing them with personalized service even as we continue to grow."

