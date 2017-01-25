INTL FCStone Financial Issues 2016 Trading Statistics; Ranks as the #1 Market Maker for International Equities Traded OTC for the Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - INTL FCStone Inc. ( NASDAQ : INTL)

#1 Ranking market maker by dollar value traded OTC

#1 Ranking market maker in ~2,500 securities

Total OTC ADR value traded increased 29% as market contracted 5%

Added 62% of all new ADRs to the OTC Market Alternative Trading System

Provided liquidity at a ~3:1 ratio to the market

INTL FCStone Inc. ( NASDAQ : INTL) today announced that the Broker-Dealer Division of its wholly owned subsidiary, INTL FCStone Financial Inc. ("the Company"), ranked as the #1 market maker in 2016 for international securities traded over-the-counter, as well as ranking #1 by dollar value for approximately 2,500 securities, according to Bloomberg rankings. INTL FCStone Financial also disclosed today that in 2016 it added 62% of all new American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") to the OTC Market.

INTL FCStone Financial is a full-service market maker that provides institutional clients with access to blue chip international securities and ADRs through best-in-class execution services, proprietary technology, and expertise in more than 45 global markets. The Company leverages the strong capital base of INTL FCStone Inc. to provide block-sized liquidity both during and after local market hours. In 2016, INTL FCStone Financial was responsible for OTC trades totaling approximately $26.6 billion, representing 18% of all OTC value reported. This marks an increase of ~27% over 2015, when the Company also held the #1 ranking. The Company saw ADR value traded increase 29% as the total ADR market contracted 5%, according to the Finra ORF. In addition, INTL FCStone Financial was the leading market maker by value for approximately 2,500 securities in 2016, including Nestle SA, Daimler AG, and Bayer AG, as well as other tier-one OTC-listed Shares. The Company provided liquidity to the market at an approximate 3:1 ratio during 2016.

Jacob Rappaport, Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital Markets at INTL FCStone Financial, commented on today's news, "We are very proud of our team for being the top-ranked OTC market maker for the second consecutive year. I believe this to be indicative of the quality of our service, expertise and integral liquidity that we provide to the market. We remain committed to our clients, and helping them grow via our best-in-class execution solutions."

In addition to cementing its position as the leading OTC market maker in 2016, INTL FCStone Financial also bolstered the market by adding 15% of new foreign securities and 62% of new ADRs to the OTC Marketplace, according to OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company adds these securities based directly on client demand and to promote competitive real-time quoting, as these international equities must be traded in a FINRA- and SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System once listed. INTL FCStone Financial has been responsible for over 50% of new foreign securities and ADRs added to the OTC Marketplace since 2011. Specific securities added by the Company in 2016 include Deutsche Boerse AG, Volvo AB, and China Gas Holdings ltd.

Rappaport concluded, "We once again added a large number of foreign securities and ADRs to the OTC Marketplace in 2016 in response to our client's needs for more intraday liquidity in international equities. Additionally, bringing these securities to a regulated venue enhances competition, price clarity and compliance initiatives. We look forward to ongoing growth in 2017 and to furthering our mission to make international markets more accessible."

About INTL FCStone Inc.

INTL FCStone Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of execution, risk management and advisory services, market intelligence, and clearing services across asset classes and markets around the world.

Serving more than 20,000 customers in 130 countries on five continents, the company provides products and services across five market segments: commercial hedging, global payments, securities, physical commodities, and clearing and execution services. Our customers include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity, as well as asset managers, introducing broker-dealers, insurance companies, brokers, institutional and retail investors, commercial and investment banks, and governmental, non-governmental and charitable organizations. A Fortune 500 company headquartered in New York City, the company is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "INTL".

Further information on INTL FCStone is available at www.intlfcstone.com.

